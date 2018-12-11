President Trump Met With Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer In The Oval Office And It Was A Mess

​President Donald Trump, vice president Mike Pence and congressional Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi sat down in front of TV cameras in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss the border wall and funding the government. It did not go well, with the meeting just spiraling into an open confrontation between Trump, Schumer and Pelosi, while Pence stared into the distance. Here are some clips:

Pelosi and Trump spar over whether the wall has enough votes in the House:

Trump, Pelosi and Schumer spar in the Oval Office front of cameras over a deal for funding the government pic.twitter.com/5YdBSSn7UF — Axios (@axios) December 11, 2018





Schumer turns to the camera to get a burn in:

Trump, for some reason, takes responsibility for a potential shutdown:

Trump gives the Democrats the best soundbite they could possibly hope for: "Yes, if we don't get what we want...I will shut down the government. ... I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it." pic.twitter.com/e4xbjlMvwj — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 11, 2018

The Vice President, meanwhile, seemed to be enjoying things:





