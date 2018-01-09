Trump Responds To Oprah 2020 Rumors In The Most Trump Way Possible

On Tuesday, President Trump confidently told reporters "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah will be a lot of fun... I don't think she's going to run," in response to speculation that the media titan may run for president in 2020 after she delivered a fiery speech at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.



Trump has previously praised Oprah, even telling Larry King in 1999 that Oprah would be his first choice for running mate in a run for president. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump's daughter Ivanka praised Oprah's Globe's speech, calling it "empowering" and "inspiring."

Trump delivered the comments to reporters during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.