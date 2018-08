Our current president, Donald Trump, is not known for his ability to conjure empathy and solidarity in difficult moments. So it doesn't really come as a surprise that his main memory of Aretha Franklin, one of the greatest singers of all time, is that "she worked for me":

President Trump begins Cabinet meeting by remembering Aretha Franklin: "I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific." https://t.co/O5OWa3k51H pic.twitter.com/Yo7AkWdsLK — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 16, 2018

Presumably all the newspapers that opened their Franklin obituaries by calling her "the Queen of Soul" will now go back and add "noted Trump Organization employee" to the lead paragraph.