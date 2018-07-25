Security Risk Or No, The Soccer Ball Putin Gave To Trump Is Ridiculous As Hell

Let's get this out of the way up top: the whole Trump-Russia thing could be a plot that runs terrifyingly deep. It could also be a huge distraction from the stuff that matters more in the upcoming mid-term elections and, well, to the country and the world. Either way, every bit of Trump-Russia news is going to get turned over and analyzed by responsible journalists and experts, then subsequently overanalyzed by #Resistance types with hyperactive imaginations who can't seem to remember whether Russia is communist anymore (it's not).

Enter the silliest cyber-attack vector of all: the Adidas World Cup soccer ball Vladimir Putin gave to Donald Trump at their mind-bogglingly bad Helsinki press conference.

Today Bloomberg ran a well-reported story pointing out that the ball very well could be bugged. Other publications have run with the same story using headlines that lean more-or-less towards emphasizing the speculative takeaway. Yes, it could be bugged! Is that worth getting worked up about? In light of everything else that was awful about that summit, hell no.

Still, let's run down the key points. As the original Bloomberg story points out, as should any responsible aggregation, the Adidas World Cup soccer ball is manufactured with a near-field communication (NFC) tag embedded inside the ball, as a marking on the ball (and the copy on Adidas' website) indicates:

The Bloomberg story continues: The NFC chip in Adidas' official World Cup ball lets owners "access player videos, competitions and other content by bringing their mobile devices close to the ball." Adidas swears the chip can't be altered; the story notes there's no way of telling from photos is the ball is genuine or if its a real ball with spy tech swapped or embedded after manufacturing; the White House swears the ball passed a standard security screening for all gifts; finally, a hacking expert tells Bloomberg the following:

"Trump would have to ignore multiple security warnings and intentionally install a malware on his device,"[...] such a hack working would depend on the president, "falling for a silly attack like this."

Okay, so: Putin's ball could be a vector for a cyber-attack... but so could just about any object. The expert opinion says that a hack dependent on NFC would be incredibly obvious — it would also be incredibly obvious of Russian intelligence agents to launch an NFC-dependent attack by having the actual President of Russia hand Trump a soccer ball that's literally marketed as containing an NFC chip... in full view of a collection of journalists at a globally significant press conference.

American security procedures had better work along the lines of "we rigorously inspected this thing to see if the chip is malicious" and not "there's a chip in it, but it's all good because it's supposed to be there." If the screening process for all gifts to the president can be thwarted by a soccer ball that has the wireless symbol printed on its surface, then fuck it: Russia has earned this hack.

As Vox pointed out in their response to the Bloomberg story, Trump told Melania to pass the ball along to his youngest son Barron. If Russia collects state secrets or wrests control of our nuclear arsenal away from us because Barron decides to practice his juggling in the Oval Office, well, that's just a spy game well-played.

Here's a question: why are we putting NFC chips in soccer balls anyway? Really: some things work just fine without overthought wireless features.​