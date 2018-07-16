How Republicans Are Reacting To President Trump's Crazy Press Conference With Putin

As part of their Helsinki summit, Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference, days after the latest Mueller investigation indictment accused 12 Russian intelligence officers of masterminding the hacks of Democrats in the lead-up to the 2016 election.
In a shocking display, Trump repeatedly refused to confront or blame Russia for its alleged activities, instead seeking to split the blame between the US and Russia, calling the US intelligence community into question and talking about Hillary Clinton's email server. So how are prominent Republicans responding?
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan backed up the US intelligence community:
Senators John McCain, Jeff Flake and Ben Sasse — veterans of the "say strong words about Trump's actions but not really do anything about it" camp — had some strong words:
Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney (daughter of Dick Cheney) is "deeply troubled":
Abby Huntsman, "Fox & Friends" host and daughter of US Ambassador to Russia (and former GOP presidential candidate) Jon Huntsman:
Meanwhile John Weaver, who helped run Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential primary campaign, called on him to resign from his ambassador's role:
Fox's Neil Cavuto termed Trump's performance "disgusting":
Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for George W. Bush, called Trump "naive":
Former Republican congressman (and outspoken conservative Twitter presence) Joe Walsh did not mince his words:
On the other side of things, GOP Rep. Darrell Issa didn't see much of an issue with the press conference:
Meanwhile, CNN's Jake Tapper summed up what will probably happen next:
We'll update this post as more reactions come in.