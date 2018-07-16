How Republicans Are Reacting To President Trump's Crazy Press Conference With Putin

​As part of their Helsinki summit, Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference, days after the latest Mueller investigation indictment accused 12 Russian intelligence officers of masterminding the hacks of Democrats in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

In a shocking display, Trump repeatedly refused to confront or blame Russia for its alleged activities, instead seeking to split the blame between the US and Russia, calling the US intelligence community into question and talking about Hillary Clinton's email server. So how are prominent Republicans responding?

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan backed up the US intelligence community:

Paul Ryan statement just landed: "The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally." pic.twitter.com/ONum9zzZyZ — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) July 16, 2018

Senators John McCain, Jeff Flake and Ben Sasse — veterans of the "say strong words about Trump's actions but not really do anything about it" camp — had some strong words:



“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant.” – @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/2XfRSI0vjs — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) July 16, 2018

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

Among the first out of the gate: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.): pic.twitter.com/x0tIhggDV3 — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) July 16, 2018

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney (daughter of Dick Cheney) is "deeply troubled":

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am deeply troubled by President Trump’s defense of Putin against the intelligence agencies of the U.S. & his suggestion of moral equivalence between the U.S. and Russia. Russia poses a grave threat to our national security. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 16, 2018

Abby Huntsman, "Fox & Friends" host and daughter of US Ambassador to Russia (and former GOP presidential candidate) Jon Huntsman:



No negotiation is worth throwing your own people and country under the bus. — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile John Weaver, who helped run Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential primary campaign, called on him to resign from his ambassador's role:

@JonHuntsman Resign, if you have any honor. — John Weaver (@JWGOP) July 16, 2018





Fox's Neil Cavuto termed Trump's performance "disgusting":

Neil Cavuto of Fox Business calls Trump's press conference "disgusting", "That sets us back a lot." pic.twitter.com/R2ZIjyFyPR — Axios (@axios) July 16, 2018

Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for George W. Bush, called Trump "naive":

I continue to believe there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But when Trump so easily and naively accepts Putin’s line about not being involved, I can understand why Ds think Putin must have the goods on him. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 16, 2018





Former Republican congressman (and outspoken conservative Twitter presence) Joe Walsh did not mince his words:



Look, I'm no big deal, but today is the final straw for me. I will never support Trump again. If that makes me a NeverTrumper, so be it.



I am a tea party conservative, that will never change. But Trump was a traitor to this country today. That must not be accepted.



Speak out. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 16, 2018

On the other side of things, GOP Rep. Darrell Issa didn't see much of an issue with the press conference:

amazing. rep darrell issa says Trump is right to cast doubt on FBI in front of Putin. Later says that Putin is evil and we need to be like ronald reagan. pic.twitter.com/9PNxmXAux2 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 16, 2018





Meanwhile, CNN's Jake Tapper summed up what will probably happen next:



My guess is this leads to zero resignations or any serious congressional action. https://t.co/EbaJO0PV7v — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2018





We'll update this post as more reactions come in.