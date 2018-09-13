...

How Congressional Republicans Have Reacted To Trump's Puerto Rico Tweets

Updated:

​While we've all gotten used to President Trump's often outlandish tweets, his latest — in which he suggests that the estimated death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria of 3,000 people is a Democratic conspiracy — are still shocking. Unless, that is, you are a Republican Congressman or Senator, in which case the reaction appears to be one of mild disagreement or ignorance:

Senator Lindsey Graham

 

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

 
 

Senator Marco Rubio

 

Senator Orrin Hatch

 

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy

 

Senator John Cornyn

 

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican representative for the Miami area, was one of the few to take the President to task:

 

Senator Chuck Grassley

 


We'll update this post with more reactions as they come in. 


