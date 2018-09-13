How Congressional Republicans Have Reacted To Trump's Puerto Rico Tweets

​While we've all gotten used to President Trump's often outlandish tweets, his latest — in which he suggests that the estimated death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria of 3,000 people is a Democratic conspiracy — are still shocking. Unless, that is, you are a Republican Congressman or Senator, in which case the reaction appears to be one of mild disagreement or ignorance:

Senator Lindsey Graham

.@LindseyGrahamSC on the president’s tweets: “I don’t buy the idea that the president is indifferent to our friends in Puerto Rico.” — Mariam Khan (@MKhan47) September 13, 2018

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

Asked if Trump tweet on Puerto Rico disturbed him, Speaker Ryan said:



"I’ll just say what I just said, which is there is no reason to dispute these numbers. This is a devastating storm that hit an isolated island. And that’s really no one’s fault. It’s just what happened.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 13, 2018

"Casualties don’t make a person look bad, so I have no reason to dispute these numbers," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters when asked about Trump's tweet blaming Dems for PR death toll. "It’s an isolated island that lost its infrastructure and power for a long time." — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) September 13, 2018

Senator Marco Rubio

These days even tragedy becomes political. 3k more Americans died in #PuertoRico after Hurricane than during comparable periods before. Both Fed & local gov made mistakes. We all need to stop the blame game & focus on recovery, helping those still hurting & fixing the mistakes. https://t.co/NQRKWbWEdh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 13, 2018

Senator Orrin Hatch

Hatch, asked about Trump accusing Democrats of doctoring the Puerto Rico death toll numbers, pauses for several seconds and then says he can’t comment on it because he hasn’t seen the tweet — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 13, 2018

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Per @MSNBC, @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy, asked by reporters on Capitol Hill, "claims not to have seen" this morning's tweet from @RealDonaldTrump disputing 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 13, 2018

Senator John Cornyn

“I don’t really have any detail for you on that,” Cornyn says about Trump’s Puerto Rico tweet, before talking up aid package Congress passed last year. “I can’t help you with the count.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 13, 2018

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican representative for the Miami area, was one of the few to take the President to task:

.@RosLehtinen calls Trump’s latest Puerto Rico tweets “a new low... and that’s saying something.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) September 13, 2018

Senator Chuck Grassley

NOW!: @ChuckGrassley told reporters he doesn't want to comment on the president's tweet but that he also notes the difference in original death toll reported and the estimate now.



"I'd like to know why that is - and I think the president is in a position to find out", he sai. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 13, 2018





We'll update this post with more reactions as they come in.



