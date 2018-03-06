Watch Trump Try Really, Really Hard To Convince You That Everything At The White House Is Peachy

President Trump on working for the Trump admin.: “Believe me, everybody wants to work in the White House." pic.twitter.com/8JzQbylZpq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 6, 2018

During a press conference Tuesday, President Trump tried his darnedest to convince listeners that things at the White House are going just fine, saying "many, many people want every single job... believe me, everybody wants to work in the White House. They all want a piece of that Oval Office, they want a piece of that West Wing... I have a choice of anybody."



Trump continued on, explaining his well-documented leadership style of pitting his deputies against one another by saying "I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view... and then I make a decision."

The statement comes after a week of high drama at the White House. Over the weekend, top economic adviser Gary Cohn was reportedly furious at Trump for announcing new steel tariffs, and last week former Communications Director Hope Hicks resigned in the wake of testimony given to Congressional investigators looking into Russian election interference along with the fallout of the Rob Porter domestic abuse scandal.

Trump has also ruffled feathers by continuing to publicly condemn his attorney general Jeff Sessions, who has been a target of Trump's since his decision to recuse himself from matters involving the Russia investigation.

Earlier in the day, Trump attempted to deflect the perception of chaos in a tweet where he explicitly said there was no chaos. He seemed to do more harm than good, though, by also writing that there are "some people that I want to change[.]"

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Update: Shortly after the press conference, Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn resigned.







