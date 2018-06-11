The Trump/North Korea Summit Is Tonight — Here's What To Know

​Tonight, President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a hotel room in Singapore to potentially discuss terms of denuclearization. How might things go down? Well, in between ruining a relationship with Canada over dairy tariffs, Trump reassured reporters that despite not having taken any briefings on North Korea, that he's got this. He's just going to wing it. "The first minute I'll know," he said. "Just my touch, my feel, that's what I do."

That might be good enough for President Deals, but is it good enough for you, an informed and concerned citizen? Luckily, there's entire industry of political punditry to mine.

How Did We Even Get Here?

The fact that Trump is even sitting down with Kim is a long, tangled yarn. The BBC has a dead-simple explainer on all the events leading up to today's summit if you need a bit of a refresher. (And honestly, who doesn't?)

This is about the leaders of two countries with nuclear weapons saying they want to try to patch things up. Until recently they were threatening to fire these weapons on each other. [...] North Korean leaders have always thought a face-to-face meeting with a US president would mean they were finally being taken seriously.

But the US - and most other countries - have long refused to engage with North Korea unless it mended its ways.

That all changed earlier this year when Donald Trump responded to an apparent olive branch from Kim Jong-un by saying he'd love to chat.

Talking Nuclear Weapons With North Korea Carries Risk

It sounds obvious, but negotiating a potential denuclearization with a leader who, just months ago, threatened to to launch nuclear weapons at your country has the chance to go south. Vox spoke to a handful of foreign policy experts and came up with a reassuring conclusion that it could either go OK, or shut us out from future negotiations over denuclearizing North Korea.

While it’s obviously unclear whether Kim will agree to dismantle his nuclear program, some experts think a meeting will help Trump gauge Kim’s seriousness. “The summit and associated diplomacy is necessary to confirm whether Kim has made a strategic decision to denuclearize,” Anthony Ruggiero, a North Korea expert at the conservative Foundation for the Defense of Democracies think tank, tells me. “That should be the standard we use to judge the success of the summit.”

But others say having the meeting is a bad idea. “Trump has already lost. Kim gets all the pageantry of a summit with the president of the United States without having to make serious commitments,” says Catherine Dill, a North Korea expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

Worse, Kim Could Be Playing Trump

It's no secret that Trump's enthusiasm around negotiating with Kim is partially fueled by a desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize. After South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested that Trump "should win the Nobel Peace Prize," after a historic meeting between Moon and Kim in April, Trump admitted that "everyone thinks" he deserves the Super Bowl Trophy of international diplomacy.

With that in mind, Foreign Policy's Jon Wolfsthal argues that this whole summit could be Kim playing Trump's aspirations in order to secure a weak deal on denuclearization.

This skeptical view could play out even worse in Singapore. Eager for the appearance of progress, and a bid for his own Nobel Peace Prize, Trump might just jump at a bad deal. There are many forms this could take. My nightmare is that Kim will try to sell Trump half a loaf, offering to hand over, say, 10 nuclear weapons and destroy 20 long-range missiles, claiming they are all he has. Even though the United States believes with good reason that Pyongyang’s arsenal is much larger than that, Trump might try to sell this as a complete win, despite North Korea holding onto many more capabilities. Just as he took Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word that he did not interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Trump might take Kim’s word that his arsenal is smaller than the intelligence community — of which Trump is not a fan — says it is.



Or Maybe Nothing Will Actually Get Accomplished

The New York Times's David E. Sanger and Choe Sang-Hun suspect that both leaders' eagerness to show they're people that they came out winners from this summit might just mean even more ambiguity over what denuclearization looks like.

Despite all the bellicose rhetoric, including the exchange of personal insults, both men seem determined to declare the encounter a success, no matter how vague the outcome.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim are heavily invested at home in declaring a positive result, reached on their terms, even if the details are left to others.

Historically, These Meetings Have Never Worked Out

While analysts could read the tea-leaves of either Trump or Kim's intentions, the Guardian's Julian Borger looks to a more familiar indicator on how the future will play out: the past.

It is Donald Trump’s recurring boast that with the Singapore summit with Kim Jong-un, he has succeeded in negotiations with North Korea where his predecessors failed. But the claim obscures a long history of agreements made and broken by both countries.

The lesson of two major deals, in 1994 and 2005, is that it is much easier to reach agreements than to implement them. In fact, the complex, fraught process of implementation has usually brought with it new flashpoints and new crises.

