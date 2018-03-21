The Worst Thing On The Internet Today Is A Daily Mail Investigation Of Donald Trump Jr.'s Feet Pics

​Here at Digg, we try to bring you the best stuff on the internet every day. But it’s also our solemn duty to let you know when something egregiously Not Good pops up, and folks, British tabloid the Daily Mail is here to provide.

Between the ongoing Stormy Daniels/Donald Trump saga and the recent news that Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa are getting a divorce, it's been a particularly tabloid-friendly week for the Trumps. And while Trump Jr.'s divorce was chalked up to his wife's growing displeasure with his controversial tweets and travel, the rumor mill has also fixated on an alleged affair between Jr. and singer Aubrey O'Day in 2011 and 2012 while O'Day was a contestant on "Celebrity Apprentice." The Cut has a succinct rundown of the whole thing here, if you feel so inclined.

The Daily Mail, in their insatiable quest for (often incorrect) gossip, dug through O'Day's Twitter feed and dug up this old tweet, which dates from roughly the time of the alleged affair:

My babe is protecting my feet from bunion attacks! True Love Feet. pic.twitter.com/zeNRyp47 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) March 24, 2012

Where most publications would have either ignored the tweet or noted briefly that it lined up with the alleged affair, the Daily Mail went way, way further than anyone could have ever wanted. Yep, they found a bunch of other pictures of Trump Jr.'s feet and tried to prove that the feet in O'Day's tweet were his, including through the use of a photo slider:

The idea that you can accurately determine that two blurrily photographed sets of feet (feet are not exactly a human’s most distinguishing feature) is ludicrous, but nothing can stop the Daily Mail from pursuing the almighty gossip.



Worst case? The Mail got it totally wrong, that’s not Trump Jr. in O'Day's tweet, and we just spent a bunch of time looking at blown-up photos of some guy’s feet. Best case: It is Trump Jr. and we still just spent a bunch of time looking at blown-up pictures of his feet.

There are no winners here except for the Mail's pageviews, and that's why this is the worst thing on the internet today.