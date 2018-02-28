Trump Moves Way Left On Gun Control In Strange School Safety Roundtable — Here Are The Highlights

President Trump was all over the map during a roundtable on guns and school safety with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday. Trump repeatedly strayed from Republican gun orthodoxy, supporting the expansion of background checks and the seizure of guns from certain people "whether they had the right or not," while blaming Democratic lawmakers for Congress' inability to pass gun control legislation.

Trump Seemed To Support The Manchin-Toomey Background Check Proposal

While Senator Chris Murphey spoke about the importance of the President's role in passing gun legislation, President Trump seemed to support the idea of passing the Manchin-Toomey background check law, which was first proposed after the Sandy Hook school shooting andwould expand gun background checks.

Sen. Chris Murphy at school safety meeting: "If all we end up doing is the stuff that the gun industry supports, then this just isn't worth it. We are not going to make a difference." pic.twitter.com/3LJnSlztDe — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2018

Last week, President Trump vaguely supported strengthening background check, while also supporting increased age-limits on gun purchases and banning bump stocks.

Trump Seemed To Flip Stances Concerning The Second Amendment

In a surprising statement, Trump suggested the extrajudicial seizure of firearms, saying "...take the firearms first and then go to court... I like taking the guns early... take the guns first, go through due process second."

WATCH: President Trump: "I like taking the guns early ... Take the guns first, go through due process second." pic.twitter.com/aydEZdAGq0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2018

Trump even said the Parkland shooter's gun should have been taken

"whether they had the right or not."

WATCH: President Trump says police should have taken away the Florida school shooter's guns away "whether they had the right or not." pic.twitter.com/SkJNjufKQX — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2018

Trump Pushed Against The Inclusion Of A Concealed Carry Provision In Gun Control Legislation

President Trump pushed back against Republican Representative Steve Scalise, who was shot at a Republican baseball game last year, telling him that he doesn't think gun control legislation would pass if it included a provision for concealed carry reciprocity.

Trump crushes @SteveScalise's dreams, tells him he doesn't think he should include concealed carry provisions in a guns bill pic.twitter.com/lqZHDoN8q5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2018

Trump Appeared To Think That AR-15s Were A 'Black-Market' Problem

In the meeting, Trump suggested that assault-style weapons were a "black-market" problem. Senator Dianne Feinstein quickly corrected him — noting that assault-style weapons have been readily available at stores.





In his 2000 book, Trump supported an assault weapons ban, but changed that in 2015, saying that "we need protection in this country."

Trump Also Tried To Blame Democratic Congressmen For Failed Gun Legislation

President Trump also tried to blame Democrats for Congress's failed attempts to pass gun control legislation, telling Senators Pat Toomey and Joe Manchin that they were "afraid of the NRA."

Trump accuses Pat Toomey and Joe Manchin of being "afraid of the NRA." pic.twitter.com/sO7rIz7Cfd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2018

Despite His Move Left On Gun Control, Trump Continued To Press For Increasing The Presence Of Guns In Schools

President Trump suggested that "offensive firepower" could have prevented recent mass shootings.

Trump claims that none of the recent mass shootings would have occurred if there would have been "offensive firepower" in the area to stop them pic.twitter.com/WkdpoxaxLT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2018

He Also Suggested Eliminating Gun Free Zones

Trump also suggested that complete elimination of gun free zones, saying that places that don't allow guns put people at the most danger.

TRUMP: "They are the most dangerous places, gun-free zones" pic.twitter.com/siTLYUuiGb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2018



