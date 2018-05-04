Michael Cohen Story Gets Twistier As Trump Walks Back Rudy Giuliani Revelations: 'He'll Get His Facts Straight'

WATCH: Trump called his new chief lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, 'a great guy' and said 'he'll get his facts straight,' following a series of interviews https://t.co/gW4IbsZ7WC pic.twitter.com/FbSH5ekL0G — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 4, 2018

Days after Rudy Giuliani, one of the newest members of President Trump's legal team, told Fox News that Trump reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for the money that was paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, President Trump himself says Giuliani got his facts wrong. While praising Giuliani, Trump said "he'll get his facts straight," seemingly dismissing his comments about Trump's dealings with Cohen.

On Wednesday night, in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Giuliani made the stunning statement that despite Trump saying he had no knowledge of payments made to Stormy Daniels to suppress her story about an affair she allegedly had with Trump, he had actually reimbursed Cohen for the payments.

Giuliani appeared to be revealing the information to address questions of legal liability surrounding the payments. If Cohen was not reimbursed for the payments, watchdogs argue that they constitute an in-kind donation that would be above campaign finance limits.

Trump is allowed to contribute as much money as he wants to his own campaign, but it must be disclosed. Complicating the matter after the revelation, Trump denied that the payments were related to the campaign, and called them part of a "private contract."

Giuliani said Trump did not know about Cohen's payments at the time but reimbursed him at a later date.

The twisted web of stories and timelines mirrors the chaos of Trump's ever-changing legal team and strategy, which has been further thrown into chaos after Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen's office was raided, and it was revealed that he's the subject of federal investigation.