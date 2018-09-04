No, That Excerpt About Trump Seeing LBJ's Ghost Is Not Actually From Bob Woodward's New Book (But It Is Very Funny)

On Tuesday, the Washington Post and CNN started releasing tidbits from legendary reporter Bob Woodward's new book about the Trump administration, "Fear". They are eyebrow-raising:

On Trump, according to his lawyer John Dowd:

Dowd then explained to Mueller and Quarles why he was trying to keep the president from testifying: “I’m not going to sit there and let him look like an idiot. And you publish that transcript, because everything leaks in Washington, and the guys overseas are going to say, ‘I told you he was an idiot. I told you he was a goddamn dumbbell. What are we dealing with this idiot for?’ ”

On Trump's disregard for Jeff Sessions:

A near-constant subject of withering presidential attacks was Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump told Porter that Sessions was a “traitor” for recusing himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, Woodward writes. Mocking Sessions’s accent, Trump added, “This guy is mentally retarded. He’s this dumb Southerner. … He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.”

On aides stealing papers from Trump's desk so he couldn't sign them:

The letter would have withdrawn the US from a critical trade agreement with South Korea. Trump's aides feared the fallout could jeopardize a top-secret national security program: the ability to detect a North Korean missile launch within just seven seconds.Woodward reports Cohn was "appalled" that Trump might sign the letter. "I stole it off his desk," Cohn told an associate. "I wouldn't let him see it. He's never going to see that document. Got to protect the country."Cohn was not alone. Former staff secretary Rob Porter worked with Cohn and used the same tactic on multiple occasions, Woodward writes. In addition to literally stealing or hiding documents from Trump's desk, they sought to stall and delay decisions or distract Trump from orders they thought would endanger national security.



On Trump not testifying in the Mueller investigation:

Despite Dowd's efforts, Trump continued to insist he could testify. "I think the President of the United States cannot be seen taking the fifth," Trump said. Dowd's argument was stark: "There's no way you can get through these. ... Don't testify. It's either that or an orange jump suit."



While you've probably seen some of these real excerpts circulating, you may have also seen these decidedly (and it pains us that we have to clarify this) fake ones:



Yes, the Gorilla Channel phenomenon is back, and this time it's nose-stealing tricks and ghosts. And people are still falling for it. Check out the Twitter search results for the ghost tweet and for nose-stealing tweet, and you'll find lots of people who believe they're real.

