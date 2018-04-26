Just The Good Stuff From Trump's Unhinged 'Fox & Friends' Interview

Thursday morning, President Trump called into "Fox & Friends" and gave a long-winded, unhinged interview that was full of the usual Trump talking points, but he also broke a few pieces of news.

One of the most important statements from Trump was the first-time admission that attorney Michael Cohen represented him in dealings with porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Mr. Trump and was paid to keep silent. In the interview, Trump said, "He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me. And from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong." Previously, Trump has claimed to have no knowledge of the details of Cohen's dealings with the actress.

Here is Trump saying of Michael Cohen, “he represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me.” Says no campaign funds used. Also says the word “business” about 15 times. pic.twitter.com/1FJnDyRHew — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) April 26, 2018

In another stunning statement, Trump said that former FBI Director James Comey was lying when he said that Trump told him he didn't stay overnight at a Russian hotel for the Miss Universe pageant — a key detail in the accusation from the Christopher Steele dossier that Russia secretly recorded Trump in that hotel engaging in piss play with Russian prostitutes. "Of course I stayed," he told the hosts of "Fox & Friends."

Trump accuses Comey of lying in his memos, when he recalls Trump telling him he didn't spend a night in Moscow. 🤔https://t.co/hRRhQDTcTy pic.twitter.com/kcFOsQEKE6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2018

Of course, "Fox & Friends" wouldn't let Trump escape the call without talking about his new bromance with Kanye West, who showered Trump with positive tweets Wednesday.

.@foxandfriends steer Trump from being very worked up about Michael Cohen to talking about his bromance with Kanye West pic.twitter.com/MRccBk0YXX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2018

Trump also brought up Shania Twain, who he says made a mistake when she apologized for saying she would have voted for Trump during an interview with the Guardian.

TRUMP: "If I ever called for at that rally in Washington, D.C., we would have millions of people coming into Washington because they love what's happening." 🤣😂 #LargestInauguralCrowdEver pic.twitter.com/EfgqJRDPKQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2018

In the beginning of the interview, Trump said that he only got his wife, Melania, a card and flowers for her birthday.



Trump begins @foxandfriends interview by saying he chose to do it today because it's Melania's birthday, but can't say what he got her for a present ("maybe not so much") pic.twitter.com/yIG0NR1t9T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2018



