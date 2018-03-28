TWEETS ARE THE NEW PINK SLIPS

Trump Fires Veterans Affairs Chief David Shulkin With A Tweet

Updated:
 

... And just like that, President Trump fired yet another senior administration official over Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, announcing that he would replace Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin with his physician, Admiral Ronny Jackson.

The VA inspector general published a report in February saying that Shulkin's chief of staff changed emails and made false statements to support spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on a 10-day European vacation for Shulkin's family. Additionally, the report found that Shulkin improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets from a philanthropist who Shulkin claimed to be his wife's friend. In an interview, the philanthropist couldn't name Shulkin's wife. 

Inappropriate spending has been a theme in the Trump Administration. In September, former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned over $400,000 in private flights. Similar reports of excessive private flight spending have dogged EPA chief Scott Pruitt, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Last week, HUD secretary Ben Carson was forced to testify in front of Congress over concerns surrounding a $31,000 dining set purchased for his office.

Trump has fired over 30 administration officials since he's taken office. Like Shulkin, recently fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson only found out after Trump tweeted his decision.

