Doorman Confirms Wild Story About Trump, The National Enquirer And A Lovechild

On Thursday afternoon, President Trump's former doorman Dino Sajudin confirmed aspects of a wild story reported by The New Yorker and the Associated Press earlier in the day, saying that it was true that he was paid off by the National Enquirer to keep quiet about a story about an alleged Trump lovechild, and that further, he was encouraged not to insult the supposed child's mother:

The statement was in response to multiple stories that reported on the alleged agreement.

The Associated Press reported that agreement made with American Media came with a penalty of $1 million if broken.

Sajudin got $30,000 in exchange for signing over the rights, “in perpetuity,” to a rumor he’d heard about Trump’s sex life — that the president had fathered an illegitimate child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations. The contract subjected Sajudin to a $1 million penalty if he disclosed either the rumor or the terms of the deal to anyone.



The New Yorker reported that Sajudin revealed the name of the alleged mother and child and that Enquirer reporters began working on the story:

Reporters at A.M.I. had spent weeks investigating the allegations, and Sajudin had passed a lie-detector test, during which he testified that high-level Trump employees, including Trump’s head of security, Matthew Calamari, had told him the story... Shortly after the company paid Sajudin, the chairman and C.E.O. of A.M.I., David Pecker, who has spoken publicly about his friendship with Trump, ordered the A.M.I. reporters to stop investigating, the sources told me.



Sajudin was reportedly released from the agreement in December 2016, after multiple outlets began to make inquiries to American Media about the agreement.

Neither the Associated Press nor The New Yorker could verify whether or not the rumor was true. The alleged mother and child refused to comment, and the father of the family denied the story.

Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal lawyer whose office was recently raided by the FBI, admitted to the AP that he discussed the story with The Enquirer, but denied a payment.

Cohen has previously been reported to be involved in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels ($130,000) and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal ($150,000) to silence stories of their alleged affairs with Trump. Last week, the FBI reportedly raided multiple spaces belonging to Cohen searching for evidence of the payments.



