Trump Clarifies That He's 'Totally Opposed To Domestic Violence' Days After Giving Support To Alleged Abuser

Just In: For the first time since the Rob Porter scandal broke into public view a full week ago, President Trump says, "I'm totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind."



On Friday Trump said Porter's denials were important, on Saturday said sometimes allegations ruin lives. pic.twitter.com/X6B7DOjwcR — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) February 14, 2018

On Wednesday, President Trump clarified a position that has been a given with most presidents in recent history: domestic violence.

"I'm totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind. Everyone knows that, and it almost wouldn't even have to be said. So now you hear it, but you all know it," the president told reporters.



But according to many, it did have to be said after the president supported former aide Rob Porter who resigned last week in the wake of both of his ex-wives publically accusing him of domestic abuse.

In Trump's initial comment on Porter, he said "we wish him well... he worked very hard... hopefully, he will have a great career ahead of him... As you probably know he says he's innocent."

The Porter scandal has haunted the White House since last week. Multiple reports have revealed that the White House knew of the abuse allegations last year. Tuesday, FBI Chief Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee that it closed the investigation of Porter in January, raising questions of why he was still working in the White House. Last week, Chief of Staff Kelly told staff he would be willing to resign over his handling of the situation.