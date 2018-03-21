The Trump Administration Will Seek The Death Penalty For Drug Dealers — Here's What To Read

States across the US have started to prosecute drug dealers for murder after overdoses.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo solidifying a call from President Trump Monday to seek the death penalty for drug dealers who are "dealing in extremely large quantities of drugs," or an amount that would be at least 600x that which would land someone five years in prison. The proposal has been framed as a response to the recent opioid epidemic sweeping the US, but the idea itself isn't new. So what do we know about the idea? Here's what to read.

Trump Can Already Execute Drug Dealers Due To A 1994 Law, But It May Not Be Constitutional

In 1994, Bill Clinton signed a law that allowed death penalty prosecutions against large-scale drug dealers. The law has never been used, however, and many doubt its constitutionality:

[T]he 1994 death penalty statute was part of a clampdown on drug dealers in response to the crack epidemic... But it was a bridge too far even for zealous prosecutors because many believed it would be found to violate the Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment...

In its comment on a 2008 child rape case, the Supreme Court effectively removed drug smuggling per se as a capital crime...

Trump might have more luck convincing Congress to pass a law under the 1987 Tison v. Arizona case, in which the court approved the death penalty on the grounds of “reckless indifference to human life[.]”

[Politico]

Studies Cast Doubt On The Idea That Harsher Punishment Will Result In Fewer Drugs On The Street

Looking at studies on human behavior, Dara Lind argues in Vox that increasing the severity of the punishment for drug dealers isn't likely to reduce drug dealing:

Classical theories of crime assumed that there were three factors of punishment that deterred people from committing a crime: swiftness, certainty, and severity. Modern social science has shown that the case for any of these is ambiguous and limited.

But to the extent that punishment can deter crime, it will only work if the would-be criminal is certain he’d be caught quickly and punished: certainty and swiftness. Increasing the severity of punishment, in other words, is the least effective lever a policymaker can pull...

The deterrent effect of being sentenced to death, as opposed to a long prison sentence, is either so small it hasn’t yet been captured in the research or it’s totally nonexistent. And in the meantime, the death penalty as currently practiced in the US is anything but swift and certain[.]

[Vox]

The Policy Could Be Read As A Dog Whistle To White Nationalists

Boston Globe correspondent Annie Linskey writes that the history of drug policy and the death penalty is steeped in racist undertones, and that Trump's new policy could be read as a dog whistle to his far-right supporters.

The proposal to impose the death penalty on drug dealers also serves as a dog whistle to the white nationalists who support Trump, according to critics, similar to strategies followed by governors with shaky records on race. These include former Alabama governor George Wallace, who backed the death penalty idea in 1985, and the current governor of Maine, Paul LePage, a Republican who blamed minorities for the drug problems in the state, at one point saying "Black people come up the highway and they kill Mainers."



The president said Lawrence and Boston — cities with large numbers of minority residents — are havens for dealers who ship drugs to New Hampshire.



[Boston Globe]

Treating Drug-Dealing As A Violent Crime Is Becoming More Common In The US

Trump's announcement fits into what is now becoming a legal phenomenon: treating drug-dealing as equivalent to violent crimes:

A report last year from the Drug Policy Alliance found that use of so-called "drug-induced homicide" charges by prosecutors has increased by as much as 300 percent over the past six years. While it’s unusual for prosecutors to seek the death penalty, the charge — which is currently allowed in 20 states — can lead to lengthy sentences. At least 13 states proposed creating new drug-induced homicide offenses in 2017 or strengthening existing laws.



[Vice News]

Florida May Be The First State To Sentence Someone To Death For Dealing Drugs, And It Exposes Issues With The Idea

Using a new law that allows drug dealers to be prosecuted for first-degree murder if they sell a fatal dose of fentanyl, Florida is pressing charges against 18-year-old street dealer Tamas Harris that could result in his death. The law doesn't care if he knew he was selling fentanyl or not:

Florida’s new law doesn’t care whether or not dealers know their drugs are laced with fentanyl. As long as a fatal mixture contained any amount of fentanyl, the dealer can be charged with first-degree murder, a charge for which “the only two sentences available are life without parole and the death penalty,” Newburn said.

In text messages before Priest’s death, he and Harris only discussed heroin. Priest ordered seven bags of heroin the morning of his death, according to texts included in a warrant for Harris’ arrest.

[The Daily Beast]

Trump Has Said He's Following The Lead Of More Ruthless Countries

A senior administration official told Axios that Trump has seemingly gained inspiration from countries with more ruthless reputations, like China, Singapore and the Philipines, saying "He often jokes about killing drug dealers... He’ll say, 'You know the Chinese and Filipinos don’t have a drug problem. They just kill them.'"

In December 2017, 7 people were publically executed in China for drug-related crimes as thousands looked on.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has led a "drug war" that has killed thousands:

More than 12,000 suspected drug users and dealers, mostly from poor families in urban centers across the country, are estimated to have died in the “drug war,” including an estimated 4,000 during operations led by the police and the remainder by “unidentified gunmen.”

[Human Rights Watch]



