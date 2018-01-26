Trump Calls Reports That He Wanted To Fire Mueller 'Fake News,' And Other Trump News Today

Friday, January 26th — Year 2, Day 5

Trump Says Reports That He Ordered Mueller's Firing Are 'Fake News'

President Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland that reports that he ordered special counsel Robert Mueller's firing last June were "fake news." Thursday evening, The New York Times and other outlets reported that President Trump ordered the firing of Mueller, but backed down when White House counsel threatened to quit over the decision.



Despite New Tariffs, Trump Tells Davos 'America Is Open For Business'

The Speech: Friday, President Trump spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, delivering the message that "America is open for business, and we are competitive once again." Trump encouraged business leaders and politicians to "bring your business, your jobs and your investments to the United States."

The Tariffs: The statements come amid controversial new tariffs that President Trump has imposed on certain imports. Republicans and Democrats have criticized Trump's decision to impose a 30% import tax on certain solar energy equipment, arguing that it could hurt solar jobs and reduce access to renewable energy. Recently, however, the International Trade Commission determined that solar imports hurt domestic solar manufacturers.

Trump also imposed a tariff on imported washing machines, which inspired LG to announce that it would increase prices. Goldman Sachs estimates that the tariffs could increase prices of washing machines by up to 20%.

The Boos: Separate from Trump's economic mixed messaging, the president faced boos after calling much of the media "fake."

White House Slammed For Immigration Proposal

Thursday evening, the White House proposed an immigration bill that would replace DACA and offer DREAMers a path to citizenship, while also allocating $25 billion for the wall, ending family migration outside of spouses and minor children and ending the diversity lottery. The proposal met backlash from both parties, with some Republicans claiming that offering "amnesty" for DREAMers was going too far, and with Democrats arguing that ending the family and diversity immigration systems was anti-immigrant.

Trump Says He Doesn't Know Anything About The Anti-Muslim Activists He Retweeted

On Thursday, Piers Morgan asked President Trump in an interview if he would apologize for the British anti-Muslim videos he retweeted from the far-right group Britain First. Trump responded by claiming he didn't know anything about the group: "Here's what's fair: If you're telling me they're horrible, racist people I would certainly apologize, if you'd like me to do that. I know nothing about them."