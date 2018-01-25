Trump Arrives In Davos With A Message For Palestinians, And Other Trump News Today

Thursday, January 25th — Year 2, Day 4

Trump Meets Davos

President Trump has landed in Davos, Switzerland where he will be meeting with the world's elite at the notorious World Economic Forum.

Trump Targets Palestinians: Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump told reporters that the US would withhold aid to Palestinians if they didn't come back to the negotiating table, claiming the Trump administration has a "proposal for peace." Hours later, Ambassador Nikki Haley repeated Trump's sentiments at the UN, saying the US "will not chase after" the Palestinians.

In response, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said "If Jerusalem is off the table, then America is off the table," referencing Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the exclusive capital of Israel.

President Trump also said a "small version" of a US embassy would open in Jerusalem next year after previously announcing the controversial decision to move the embassy to the city.

Trump Holds Impromptu Presser

President Trump held an impromptu press conference with reporters Wednesday evening, covering a wide range of topics.

DACA: President Trump expressed willingness to negotiate a DACA deal, saying he's open to a path to citizenship that would involve a 10-to-12-year waiting period, and that he may extend the March 5th expiration date for DACA if a deal is in sight, according to ABC. Trump also said he would request $25 billion to build the wall. In the most recent spending bill negotiations, the White House unsuccessfully requested $18 billion for the wall.



Mueller Meeting: President Trump also told reporters that he was "looking forward" to meeting with Special Investigator Robert Mueller and that he would give an interview under oath. Mueller has reportedly interviewed multiple Trump cabinet members in his investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election and ,now, the possible obstruction of that investigation.

You can hear audio from the conversation below:

White House Reportedly Urges Turkey To Scale Back Syria Operations, Turkey Tells A Different Story



The White House says that President Trump urged Turkish President Recep Erdogan to de-escalate the country's operations targeting US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, but the Turkish government claims the White House's account different from reality, according to CNN. According to a message from Turkish officials, Trump "did not share any 'concerns about escalating violence,'" and that Erdogan urged Trump to cease weapons shipments to the Kurds. The Turkish government has clashed with its Kurdish minority for nearly half a century. An armed conflict has persisted after Turkey attempted to suppress their culture, and the Kurds have demanded separation.

24-Year-Old Drug Policy Appointee To Be Demoted

Taylor Weyeneth, the 24-year-old who has rapidly ascended the ranks in President Trump's Office of National Drug Control Policy, will be demoted to his initial position in the office after The Washington Post published numerous reports revealing that Weyeneth lied on his resume about experience and education.

HUD Official Apologized For Calling Journalist 'Miss Piggy'

Lynne Patton, a HUD administrator and former Trump campaign staffer, has apologized for calling journalist April Ryan "Miss Piggy" on Twitter, according to CNN. HUD chief Ben Carson is "deeply disappointed" with Patton, according to Armstrong Williams, a close friend and confidant of Carson.