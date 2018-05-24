NEVER MIND THEN

Trump Sends Letter To Kim Jong Un Canceling Upcoming Summit

The summit between the United States and North Korea, planned for June 12th in Singapore, appears to be officially dead. In a letter to Kim Jong Un released on Thursday morning, the White House announced it was canceling the summit, "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in [North Korea's] most recent statement". Here's the full letter:

 


The letter comes on the heels of a statement made by North Korea's vice-foreign minister in which he called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" and issued vague threats:

In view of the remarks of the US high-ranking politicians who have not yet woken up to this stark reality and compare the DPRK to Libya that met a tragic fate, I come to think that they know too little about us.

To borrow their words, we can also make the US taste an appalling tragedy it has neither experienced nor even imagined up to now.

You can read that full statement here

The Trump administration has repeatedly touted the expected gains from the summit — including an end to the war between North and South Korea — and had already minted a commemorative coin for the talks:

 

We'll update this post with new details as they come in.


