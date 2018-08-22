Fox Asked Trump If He Knew About The Cohen Payments And His Answer Is... Uh...

How many times can you say "campaign" in 48 seconds? For President Trump, the answer is eight:

EXCLUSIVE: President @realDonaldTrump on if he knew about the Cohen payments. See more from his interview with @ainsleyearhardt tomorrow 6-9amET. pic.twitter.com/HPJPslOG6X — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018

What is the Obama campaign finance violation Trump is referring to? The Washington Post's Philip Bump breaks it down:

So what did Obama do? Well, Obama didn't do anything, really. His campaign — Obama For America — failed to report 1,300 contributions within 48 hours as required by law. It also received some campaign contributions that exceeded allowable limits from a donor for a campaign cycle and others that had incorrect dates. In total, the contributions at issue amounted to about $2 million, and the campaign paid $375,000 in fines. What Trump is alleged to have done is to have personally instructed his attorney to facilitate an illegal contribution by a corporation with the goal of burying a negative story before the campaign and, in another case, having that attorney make an illegal payment to hide another damaging allegation.

