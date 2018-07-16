SOUNDS TREASONABLE!

The Most Astonishing Moments From Trump's Joint Press Conference With Putin

​In an joint press conference that came three days after special prosecutor Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for interfering in the 2016 presidential election, American president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin offered an apparently coordinated message that sought to deny and downplay Russian wrongdoing. After a private meeting between the two heads of state in Helsinki, Trump and Putin took questions from both Russian and American journalists. Here are some of Trump's most astonishing answers.

Trump Says He Holds 'Both Countries Responsible' And That 'We've Both Been Foolish'

Asked whether he holds Russia responsible for anything, Trump said, "I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish, I think we've all been foolish... I think we're all to blame." He later added, "I think the probe" — referring to the Mueller investigation — "is a disaster for our country."

 

Trump Says 'I Don't See Any Reason Why It Would Be' Russia Who Hacked DNC Servers

Trump appeared to suggest that American intelligence-gathering organizations and Putin are equally credible sources, saying "My people came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be... I have confidence in both parties."

 

Trump Praises Putin For Offering To Help The US Investigate Russia's Meddling

In a truly amazing display of credulousness, Trump praised Putin both for his "extremely strong and powerful" denial of wrongdoing and for offering to have American investigators come to Russia to "work with" Russian investigators.

 


L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

