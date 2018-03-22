2018 IS ALREADY OFF THE RAILS

Trump Describes Beating Up Joe Biden In After Biden Says He Would Have 'Beat The Hell Out Of' Trump In High School

In a tweet ending with "Don't threaten people Joe!", President Trump described how he would beat up former Vice President Joe Biden: "He would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."

 
 

The tweet came in response to statements Biden made Wednesday at a rally for his "It's On Us" campaign, meant to combat college sexual assault:

"They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him'... I've been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life... any guy who talked that was was usually the fattest, ugliest SOB in the room."

 

Biden's comments came in reference to Trump's response to the Access Hollywood tape. Trump dismissed statements he made about "grabbing women by the pussy," as just "locker room talk."

As Trump noted in his tweet, Biden has made similar statements before. At a Pennsylvania campaign stop in October 2016, Biden said "I wish if I were in high school that I could take him behind the gym."

 

Earlier this month, Trump responded by saying he would "kick his ass like no other," when asked about Biden's statement.


Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

