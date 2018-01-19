A Roundup Of The Strangest Moments Of Trump's First Year In Office

President Trump will celebrate a year in office on Saturday, which is not super exciting for most people in the US. With another 365 days of the unpredictable on the horizon, Digg invites you to look back at some of the best worst moments of the Trump presidency. Laugh, cry, do whatever you need to do. Here's to a non-nuclear 2018.

January 20th: Trump Signs First Documents As President, Has Absolutely No Idea What He's Doing

After Trump's dark American Carnage inauguration speech, he got down to the official business of being completely in the dark. Shortly after the official ceremony, Trump gathered lawmakers to watch him sign his first documents as President. He was not prepared. Looking at the first document, he examines it, has to ask what it's for, and has no idea where to sign (at the bottom). He openly states he thought it was for health care.

February 10th: Trump Gives Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe One Hell Of A Squeeze

In his first meeting with a foreign official as president, Trump shook Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's hand so hard and for so long, that Abe silently screamed when Trump let go.

You can find a more complete collection of Trump's handshakes here.

February 17: Trump's Holds A Crazy First Press Conference

What started as an announcement about his pick for Labor Secretary turned into an unhinged, confrontational Q and A with President Trump that left viewers stunned.

In one of the most shocking moments, he asked a black reporter to schedule a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus.

In another, he claimed to be the least racist and least anti-Semitic person "you've seen in your entire life."



You can view highlights here or the full thing here.

March 31: Trump Gets Chased Out Of His Own Executive Order Signing By Questions About Michael Flynn

After defending the now indicted Michael Flynn, who Trump previously fired, on Twitter, Trump fled from a signing ceremony in the face of questions about his tweets without actually signing the executive order. Mike Pence was forced to sheepishly retrieve the unsigned document from the president's desk.



April 12th: Trump Incorrectly Brags About Firing Missiles At Iraq Over Cake

After firing missiles at Syria for allegedly using chemical weapons against its own people, President Trump told Fox Business that he made the decision over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake." Making the statement even more absurd, he incorrectly said he fired the missiles at Iraq.

.@POTUS tells @MariaBartiromo he told President Xi about the Missile strikes over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake." pic.twitter.com/vPLu7ZhxbR — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 12, 2017

May 22nd: Melania Swats Donald's Hand Away Because... Do We Need To Explain?

In May, President Trump visited Israel. When he walked the red carpet on the tarmac with Melania, he tried to grab his wife's hand. Melania met the gesture with a quick swat. No further explanation needed.

June 19th: Trump Brags To Panamanian President About Building Panama Canal... Over 100 Years Ago

When meeting with the Panamanian president Juan Carlos Varela, President Trump felt the need to toot America's horn, saying "I think we did a good job building [the Panama Canal]." Varela wasn't having it and shot back the clarification "100 years ago."

July 28th: Trump Endorses Police Brutality

In a speech President Trump gave to police officers in Long Island, President Trump joked (?) that police were too nice to suspects, saying "please don't be so nice... you can take the hand away." The line drew laughter and then applause.

Aug 15: White Nationalists Are 'Fine People' Now?

In a stunning press conference President Trump abandoned all political norms in the wake of the Charlottesville rallies that resulted in the death of one counter protester by coming to the defense of protesters who attended a rally organized by white nationalist groups. Despite previously condemning white nationalists and neo-Nazis, Trump said there were "very fine people" on "both sides."

September 20th: Trump Can't Say Namibia

When President Trump spoke to African leaders during a UN General Assembly Luncheon, he repeatedly referred to Namibia as "Nambia." The mispronunciation wasn't Trump's only eyebrow-raiser during the speech. He also bragged about his "friends" going to Africa "trying to get rich" — a rather tone-deaf comment in the face of criticism that western companies are taking advantage of African nations' natural resources.

October: President Trump's Entire Reaction To Hurricane Maria Was Crazy

In his first interaction with the territory on what was supposed to be a tour of Hurricane Maria's devastation, Trump blamed Puerto Rico for throwing the federal "budget out of whack," and then downplaying the effects of the storm, comparing Maria's death toll to Hurricane Katrina's.

Later in the day, President Trump helped to distribute aid by... launching paper towels like a t-shirt cannon?

After returning to Washington, President Trump flubbrf a call to pray for the devastated territory by using an exaggerated Puerto Rican accent.



November 27th : Trump Make 'Pocahontas' Jab At Event Honoring Native Americans

While speaking at an event meant to honor Native American code talkers, President Trump inserted a racist jab at Senator Elizabeth Warren, saying "we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."

December 6th: Trump Slurs His Speech While Making Globally Condemned Announcement On Israel

In President Trump's announcement that the US would now recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking outrage and protests around the world, the president was noticeably slurring his speech. The odd occurrence drew speculation that Trump was having issues with dentures or dry mouth. Trump's doctor recently told reporters that Sudafed was to blame.

January 12th: Trump Asked 'Are You Racist' Immediately After Signing MLK Day Speech

Immediately after signing an MLK Day proclamation, President Trump was asked by reporters if he was racist — a question inspired by reports that he called certain African countries and developing nations "shithole countries."



