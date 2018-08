We're willing to forgive this man's needlessly foul language because if you do three flips off of a dam and still manage to pull your parachute before you go splat, you're allowed to say whatever you want.



A post shared by Chase Reinford (@adrenaline.addiction) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT





Please don't try this at home... but if you do, try to take after the caption on professional crazyman/influencer Chase Reinford's Instagram post:

I stayed super relaxed and just let my body do it's thing. ūü§ė

[adrenaline.addiction]





Or, you know, you could just not try this at home.





[via SportsCenter]