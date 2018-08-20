SAVAGE HARDEN

On-Court Battle Between NBA Players And Famous Rappers Is Closer Than You'd Think

Over the weekend, reigning NBA MVP James Harden hosted a charity basketball game featuring other NBA superstars and a handful of non-athlete celebrities. And if you only watched a handful of clips, the skill gap between those two groups would seem narrower than you might expect.

Sounds far fetched. And yet, here's video of Scott poking the ball out of James Harden's hands (and errantly throwing a roundhouse kick?) and creating an easy dunk opportunity for teammate DeMar Derozen in the process:

 


This clip is a lot of fun for a couple of reasons.

  1. James Harden plays for the Houston Rockets, but Travis Scott is from Houston. So you can imagine this play is the two of them fighting for the throne of H-town basketball.
  2. Scott, famously, is a Kardashian boyfriend. But Harden is a former Kardashian boyfriend. So you can also imagine that play was a direct order from, like, Kylie Jenner or whoever.
  3. Scott stands about 5'10", while Harden is officially listed as 6'5".
  4. It honestly looks like Travis Scott tried to kick the ball, which is awesome.

Anyway, the whole game wasn't bizarro world. NBA players still have a lot more basketball talent than their non-pro basketball playing counterparts. As proof of that, here's Russell Westbrook blocking the absolute shit out of rapper 21 Savage:

 


Ah, all is right with the world.


[Via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

