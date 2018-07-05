Travel Posters, If They Were Designed By Famous Movie Directors

Travel posters aren't really a thing anymore, but we wouldn't mind seeing them make a comeback. The vintage ones are pretty sweet! In lieu of that, accommodation site Big Domain has imagined some new travel posters, in the style of famous movie directors like Wes Anderson and Tim Burton. They're pretty cool.

We're particularly keen on this Park Chan-Wook-style poster for Seoul:

Wes Anderson has already made "The Darjeeling Limited," and now he's welcoming you to Jaipur:

Who needs a Lost Ark when you have the stone buildings of Petra?

We're not sure we'd want to visit Tim Burton's Cornwall, but it's a cool poster nonetheless:





You can see the rest of the posters over at Big Domain.





[Big Domain via Mental Floss]