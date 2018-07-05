WELCOME TO, UH, TIM BURTON'S CORNWALL

Travel Posters, If They Were Designed By Famous Movie Directors

Travel posters aren't really a thing anymore, but we wouldn't mind seeing them make a comeback. The vintage ones are pretty sweet! In lieu of that, accommodation site Big Domain has imagined some new travel posters, in the style of famous movie directors like Wes Anderson and Tim Burton. They're pretty cool. 

We're particularly keen on this Park Chan-Wook-style poster for Seoul:

 Big Domain

Wes Anderson has already made "The Darjeeling Limited," and now he's welcoming you to Jaipur:

 Big Domain

Who needs a Lost Ark when you have the stone buildings of Petra? 

 Big Domain

We're not sure we'd want to visit Tim Burton's Cornwall, but it's a cool poster nonetheless:

 Big Domain


You can see the rest of the posters over at Big Domain.


[Big Domain via Mental Floss]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WATCHES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Watch Doesn't Look Like A $160 Watch, But It Is

3 diggs vincerowatches.com
Vincero is a San Diego-based brand that makes impeccably-crafted watches at a fair price. Featuring high-end materials like real Italian marble and leather, every Vincero has been obsessively designed to make a bold statement. Use the promo code DIGG15 and get 15% off your entire order.
ONE BAD APPLE UPDATE

5 diggs Gizmodo
I didn't receive notifications properly on my phone any more, and I couldn't send text messages. My laptop wouldn't connect to wifi on a regular basis. Battery life was a gut-punching tragedy. And it was my fault.