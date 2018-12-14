MADE YOU LOOK

The Winners Of 2018's Travel Photographer Of The Year Contest Are Beautiful

The winning images of this year's competition, submitted from photographers from 142 countries, are beautiful trip around the world. They cover incredibly diverse subject matters, from a boy from the Suri tribe in Ethiopia to a volcano in Guatemala erupting against the backdrop of a starry sky.

The top award, the Travel Photographer of the Year, was awarded to photographer Stefano Pensotti. Here, in one of his winning images, Pensotti has captured the tranquility of a young girl in Bagan, Myanmar stopping at a temple on her way to school to pray.

 Stefano Pensotti/Travel Photographer of the Year

14-year-old Isabella Smith was awarded Young Travel Photographer of the Year for her beautiful photos of the city of Chefchaouen, Morocco.

 Isabella Smith/Travel Photographer of the Year

Marinka Masséus, the winner of the competition's Faces, People, Cultures category, has produced some very striking photos that shed light on people living with albinism in Tanzania.

 Marinka Masséus/Travel Photographer of the Year

And this image from Danny Yen Sin Wong of a young boy from the Suri tribe in Ethiopia was the winner for Best Single Image in that same category.

 Danny Yen Sin Wong/Best Photography of the Year

If you want photos of majestic, breathtaking landscapes, you can't really do wrong with Florent Mamelle's image of a Guatemalan volcano erupting against a star-studded night sky.

 Florent Mamelle/Travel Photographer of the Year
1

You can also treat yourself to this stunning shot from Marsel van Oosten of a climber scaling the Grand Tsingy stone forest, which, according to the photographer, has rocks that are "razor sharp."

 Marsel van Oosten/Travel Photographer of the year

However, it's the slightly kooky or funny photos that we like the best out of all of these photos. Some of our favorites include Andrew James' image of a snowy meet-cute between an elephant seal and a Gentoo penguin and Josien van Geffen's surreal shot of a man who is not afraid to let his beach towel flag fly proud and high.

 Andrew James/Travel Photographer of the Year

 Josien van Geffen/Travel Photographer of the Year


[See all of the winners at Travel Photographer of the Year]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WALLETS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Slim Down To The Essentials With The Ridge Wallet

1 digg ridgewallet.com
The Ridge is a minimalist, RFID-blocking wallet. Shop military-grade materials like carbon fiber, titanium, and aluminum in 10+ colors and styles. Order today with code DIGG for free Christmas delivery and 10% off.
AWFUL

0 diggs thetrace.org
Roger Stringer testified against his son Zac in the fatal shooting that killed his younger child. Now he believes Remington's defective rifle is to blame, and he's fighting to hold the gun maker accountable.