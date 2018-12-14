The Winners Of 2018's Travel Photographer Of The Year Contest Are Beautiful

The winning images of this year's competition, submitted from photographers from 142 countries, are beautiful trip around the world. They cover incredibly diverse subject matters, from a boy from the Suri tribe in Ethiopia to a volcano in Guatemala erupting against the backdrop of a starry sky.

The top award, the Travel Photographer of the Year, was awarded to photographer Stefano Pensotti. Here, in one of his winning images, Pensotti has captured the tranquility of a young girl in Bagan, Myanmar stopping at a temple on her way to school to pray.

14-year-old Isabella Smith was awarded Young Travel Photographer of the Year for her beautiful photos of the city of Chefchaouen, Morocco.



Marinka Masséus, the winner of the competition's Faces, People, Cultures category, has produced some very striking photos that shed light on people living with albinism in Tanzania.



And this image from Danny Yen Sin Wong of a young boy from the Suri tribe in Ethiopia was the winner for Best Single Image in that same category.

If you want photos of majestic, breathtaking landscapes, you can't really do wrong with Florent Mamelle's image of a Guatemalan volcano erupting against a star-studded night sky.

You can also treat yourself to this stunning shot from Marsel van Oosten of a climber scaling the Grand Tsingy stone forest, which, according to the photographer, has rocks that are "razor sharp."

However, it's the slightly kooky or funny photos that we like the best out of all of these photos. Some of our favorites include Andrew James' image of a snowy meet-cute between an elephant seal and a Gentoo penguin and Josien van Geffen's surreal shot of a man who is not afraid to let his beach towel flag fly proud and high.





[See all of the winners at Travel Photographer of the Year]