ANOTHER WIN FOR TRUMP

Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Travel Ban In 5-4 Decision

Updated:

​The GOP gambit to block Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination and eventually put Neil Gorsuch on the bench continues to pay off, with the court ruling 5-4 on Tuesday to uphold Trump's travel ban, reversing the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Here's the decision, and we'll collect reactions and analysis as it comes in: 

 


The Court decision applies to the third version of Trump's ban:

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Mr. Trump’s third and most considered entry ban, issued as a presidential proclamation in September. It initially restricted travel from eight nations, six of them predominantly Muslim — Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, Venezuela and North Korea. Chad was later removed from the list.

[New York Times]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A NATIONAL CHAIN IN A PARALLEL UNIVERSE

2 diggs bittersoutherner.com
The hamburgers at Ollie's Trolley are among the best in the world. With all that flavor, why aren't there Trolleys all over the South — all over the nation, even? Maybe the world wasn't ready for a guy like Ollie Gleichenhaus.
TECH WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Slack Helps You Talk Less And Do More

7 diggs slack.com
Slack integrates with the apps and services you already use every day. Pipe in performance data, support tickets, budget approvals, code reviews, sales leads, bug reports, press mentions — it all flows into the stream of conversation.
C'MON GUYS, WE HAVE EXPERTS FOR THIS

1 digg The Guardian
An attempt to freshen up the 16th-century polychrome statue has left St. George with a rosy pink face and a bold, red-and-gray suit of armor. The restoration is believed to have been carried out by a handicrafts teacher at the request of the parish authorities of the Church of St. Michael.
'THERE'S A BUSINESS SIDE TO ME NOW'

0 diggs The New York Times
Once America's favorite troubled teen, treated with scorn and sexism, our greatest export reveals she’s in a better place now. (It's called Lohan Beach House.)