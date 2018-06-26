Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Travel Ban In 5-4 Decision

​The GOP gambit to block Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination and eventually put Neil Gorsuch on the bench continues to pay off, with the court ruling 5-4 on Tuesday to uphold Trump's travel ban, reversing the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Here's the decision, and we'll collect reactions and analysis as it comes in:





The Court decision applies to the third version of Trump's ban:

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Mr. Trump’s third and most considered entry ban, issued as a presidential proclamation in September. It initially restricted travel from eight nations, six of them predominantly Muslim — Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, Venezuela and North Korea. Chad was later removed from the list.



[New York Times]