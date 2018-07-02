This Absurd Russian Tweet Is An Extremely Funny And Good Way To Start Your Week

On Saturday, a tweet from a Russian account called @turbojedi featuring an image of a very large cat sitting on a stool in a field of purple flowers went viral to the tune of 4k retweets and 11.3k likes. It looks like this:

Фотография заряжена на покорение бесчисленных миров и строительство межгалактической империи. pic.twitter.com/P2sUKhOCZa — Некстджен и Усиление (@turbojedi) June 30, 2018

Good cat tweet, right? And from the looks of the comments, it appears most of these retweets and likes came from the Russian-speaking internet, with only a handful of English speakers chiming in to appreciate this feline's beauty. That's fine, that makes sense. The tweet was in Russian, after all. It's a big cat, it's a handful of Cyrillic letters, what are you gonna do?

Then on Sunday, things changed. @Cpt_Underpants, an English-language Twitter account with a small following and big ideas, blew the doors off this mystery tweet with a bit of genius advice:



This got even better when I hit 'translate tweet' https://t.co/rEWQRS3UQb — your rat friend (@Cpt_Underpants) July 1, 2018





Why didn't we think of that? And sure enough...

And just to make sure, we dumped the text into Google Translate:





It checks out. This big fat cat is an intergalactic war criminal, and we love him.

Have a good week, internet. Be good to one another.