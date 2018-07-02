This Absurd Russian Tweet Is An Extremely Funny And Good Way To Start Your Week

On Saturday, a tweet from a Russian account called @turbojedi featuring an image of a very large cat sitting on a stool in a field of purple flowers went viral to the tune of 4k retweets and 11.3k likes. It looks like this:
Good cat tweet, right? And from the looks of the comments, it appears most of these retweets and likes came from the Russian-speaking internet, with only a handful of English speakers chiming in to appreciate this feline's beauty. That's fine, that makes sense. The tweet was in Russian, after all. It's a big cat, it's a handful of Cyrillic letters, what are you gonna do?
Then on Sunday, things changed. @Cpt_Underpants, an English-language Twitter account with a small following and big ideas, blew the doors off this mystery tweet with a bit of genius advice:
Why didn't we think of that? And sure enough...
And just to make sure, we dumped the text into Google Translate:
It checks out. This big fat cat is an intergalactic war criminal, and we love him.
Have a good week, internet. Be good to one another.