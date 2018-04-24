Toronto Van Attack Suspect Wrote Facebook Post Announcing 'Incel Rebellion' Before Attack — Here's What That Means

​The man who plowed a van into a crowded Toronto street on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15, wrote a Facebook post announcing an "incel rebellion" and hailing the UC Santa Barbara shooter shortly before carrying out the attack. "Incel" is the name adopted by an online community of men who consider themselves "involuntarily celibate" and advocate violence against women. The killer's Facebook post was first reported by the Canadian news network Global News and has been confirmed as real by Facebook.

Alek Minassian's Facebook profile page has been deleted by Facebook, but an archived copy remains online. Minassian apparently posted the following message shortly before the attack, at 1:27 PM local time:

Private (Recruit) Minassian Infantry 00010, wishing to speak to Sgt 4chan please. C23249161. The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!



This post contains a number of disturbing references. 4chan, as you probably know, is a popular message board where alt-rightists and other people with abhorrent political beliefs congregate. "Chads and Stacys" are terms used in the incel community to refer to conventionally attractive men and women who are sexually active. And Elliot Rodger is the man who killed six people and injured 13 others in Santa Barbara in 2014. Rodger also identified as an "incel" and has become a semi-ironic hero in the incel community since then.

The r/Incels subreddit was banned from Reddit last November for violating the site's policy prohibiting content that "encourages, glorifies, incites or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual or group of people." As the Guardian reported at the time,

[P]opular posts from the last few months include ones titled "all women are sluts"; "proof that girls are nothing but trash that use men" and "reasons why women are the embodiment of evil".

Members describe women as "femoids" and the men they have sex with as "chads". There are many examples, documented on a watchdog subreddit called IncelTears, where incels have condoned or advocated rape, or described it as a made-up construct.



Although the r/Incels subreddit no longer exists, men who call themselves incels have taken their hate to other forums. David Futrelle, a reporter who closely follows the incel community, reports that users on the Incels.me forum have been praising Minassian since learning that he identified as an incel:

"Spread that name, speak of his sacrifice for our cause, worship him for he gave his life for our future," wrote one anonymous user, per a screenshot taken by Futrelle. "Wonder if he has posted here lmao," wrote another.



Minassian was arrested shortly after the attack occurred and was formally charged this morning with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

