The Top 10 TV Shows Of 2018, According To Everyone

It's December, which means Best of 2018 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?



Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology

The Top 10 TV Shows Of 2018

10. 'Succession' — HBO

"HBO’s genre-nonconforming series was marketed like a drama but played like a comedy—most of the time. The Roy offspring, the adult children of an emotionally withholding media tycoon, starred in a show that felt like a relative of Veep—a scathing and hilarious indictment of power—that would occasionally permit itself to be very sad." [Slate]



9. 'Better Call Saul' — Netflix, AMC

"The fourth season of Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad prequel was its bleakest, following the main characters on parallel tracks that all end in momentous decisions that redefine them, yet somehow it still managed to be laugh-out-loud funny, and every subplot and scene was exquisitely shaped and paced." [Vulture]



Also, here's our take on why "Better Call Saul" might end up being better than "Breaking Bad."

8. 'Pose' — FX

"[T]he show’s vivid willingness to blend street-level reality with bold fantasy makes this a fitting parting gift to cable TV for producer Ryan Murphy (who co-created the show with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals) and the show that felt most welcome, most warming, and most purely wonderful in a dark year on and off the airwaves." [Variety]



7. 'Homecoming' — Amazon

"Sam Esmail’s gripping series, based on a Gimlet Media podcast about a shady transition center for returning veterans, was loaded with visual flair, ingenuity, and overt references to classic mysteries. It also boasted a tight, remarkably interior performance from Julia Roberts in her first major TV role." [The Atlantic]

6. 'The Good Place' — NBC

"All other signs to the contrary, we must be living in the Good Place to get a sitcom as funny, smart, and endearing as The Good Place. In its second and third seasons, the show offered up a dizzyingly inventive array of stories, resetting its fundamental narrative in ever more ambitious and absorbing ways as it followed the afterlife adventures of four humans trying (and failing, and trying again) to learn how to be better people." [The A.V. Club]

Read here for Digg's "The Good Place" review roundup.







5. 'Barry' — HBO

"Wickedly funny, deeply felt and unnervingly tense, Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s dramedy about a tormented hit man who accidentally winds up in acting school is a terrific example of how to push a viewer’s preconceptions [...] Sometimes a terrific 'comedy' turns out to be one of the year’s best dramas." [The Washington Post]



4. 'The Good Fight' — CBS

"This season, lawyers are being hunted and everyone's on edge, yet the show handles it all with the appropriate amount of gallows humor. Is the world ending? Maybe! And if it is, The Good Fight wants you to grab a martini, take a swig, and enjoy the ride into the apocalypse." [Thrillist]



3. 'The Americans' — FX

"'The Americans' raises questions about whose side you’re on and why; about the nature of loyalty within a country and a marriage. Over the years, it took the time to study answers that continue to evolve on a national and individual basis." [IndieWire]



2. 'Killing Eve' — BBC America

"Killing Eve has all the bravado and sex appeal of Comer’s ex-con assassin, plus the endearing intensity of Oh’s discontented intelligence agent. Put them together and you get a chemical reaction that constantly verges on combustion." [The Ringer]



1. 'Atlanta: Robbin' Season' — FX

"One week, Atlanta could be a riotous illustration of the difficulties a black man will endure to hang on to a good barber. The next — as in 2018’s single best episode, “Teddy Perkins” — it was a surreal, horrific meditation on the intersection of abuse, genius and racial self-loathing among some of the 20th century’s greatest black musical stars. Atlanta can be whatever it wants to be: the funniest, scariest and/or most thoughtful show on TV." [Rolling Stone]



Honorable Mentions

11. 'GLOW' — Netflix

12. 'BoJack Horseman' — Netflix

13. 'Sharp Objects' — HBO

*

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).