The Top 10 Songs Of 2018, According To Everyone

The Top 10 Songs Of 2018

10. Drake — 'Nice For What'

"Prepare to play this song at every single one of your pre-games. It's a certified head-banger, and makes our list of top music videos of the year for its star-studded cameos, including Yara Shahidi, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Olivia Wilde, Emma Roberts, Misty Copeland, and more." [Marie Claire]

9. Ariana Grande — 'no tears left to cry'

"It begins as a quailing power ballad before shaking that mood off in favour of a sassy pop strut, showing that the only way out from rock bottom is up. By making statements such as this and 'Thank U, Next' part of her public grapple with trauma, Grande is crafting her own bracingly resilient narrative." [The Guardian]

8. Robyn — 'Honey'

"Drizzled in synth, pulsing like a heartbeat, 'Honey' is where pop's lovelorn dancefloor queen delivers ecstasy merely by promising it. The song overwhelms with glittery intimacy but keeps its own secrets." [Pitchfork]

7. Travis Scott — 'Sicko Mode'

"[I]t's one of the most exciting rap songs of the decade, and it telegraphs its attempts to be one of the most exciting songs of the decade by tapping en vogue producers like Cardo and Tay Keith, 'A Fever You Can't Sweat Out'–type beat switches, Drake, and Swae Lee in the margins." [The Ringer]

6. Janelle Monáe — 'Make Me Feel'

"With the click of her tongue, Janelle Monáe reminded everybody in 2018 why she so naturally takes up the mantle of Prince... The singer co-wrote this infectious lead single with Julia Michaels, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson, and Justin Tranter, resulting in a soulful, retro-funky groove that sizzles and vibrates, with a sensuous music video to match: So good and so f—ing real." [EW]

5. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — 'Shallow'

"Really, the magic of 'Shallow' is that it is several things all at once. There's the song itself, which serves as a reminder that Gaga is one of the great vocalists of our time. There's the song as a plot point, which launches us into one of the most cuckoo bananas movies of the year. And there is the song, but mostly the wail, as a cultural moment. There were few better moments of catharsis this year than playing this song with a group of friends and listening to them belt their hearts out." [The Fader]

4. Childish Gambino — 'This Is America'

"Childish Gambino wrote the new national anthem in blood this year and it left a permanent stain. But thank God we can dance to it. Let's thank America, too." [NPR]

3. Cardi B — 'I Like It'

"With her storied fairytale come-up, Cardi would be the one to inject new thrill into flexing wealth, a hip-hop tradition as time-honored as the genre itself." [Billboard]

2. The 1975 — 'Love It If We Made It'

"'Love It If We Made It' is the sound of this moment in time because of its zeitgeisty lyrics of course, but it's also because of how they are communicated: an endless scroll of tweets and headlines with no space for thought or emotion before the next one rolls into view. Levelled, loud, persistent. The song itself is a monolith, maximalist to the extreme. Each electronic trill and whoosh is like digital overspill from the overpacked whole. Collapse is a constant threat." [Line of Best Fit]



1. Ariana Grande — 'Thank U, Next'

"[It's] the anthem 2018 deserves: Rather than zap the pain from memory, Grande assesses the damage — specifically, her history with love — and rebuilds from the ground up, rekindling her most crucial relationship: Ariana and Ariana. Though she gives her exes their flowers, do not mistake this for a song about men; it's dedicated to the woman at the eye of their storm who survived." [Vulture]

Honorable Mention

Kacey Musgraves and Mitski were their own worst enemies, placing a variety of songs on top 10 lists, with no single song racking enough votes to crack the top 10. But they clock in at 12 and 13:

11. Ella Mai — 'Boo'd Up'

12. Kacey Musgraves — 'Slow Burn'

13. Mitski — 'Nobody'

14. Lucy Dacus — 'Night Shift'

A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).