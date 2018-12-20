The Top 10 Movies Of 2018, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2018 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books and movies. You're welcome.

Methodology

The Top 10 Movies Of 2018

10. 'Eighth Grade' — Bo Burnham

"It's remarkable that Burnham — yes, a man — has delivered a film like 'Eighth Grade,' which is so deeply rooted in the feminine adolescent experience that it often feels as if he must have cracked open a whole mess of girls' diaries to pen it. Burnham was initially moved to write about how social media impacts our lives, before abandoning the idea for something a little lighter, and perhaps even more true." [IndieWire]

9. 'Sorry to Bother You' — Boots Riley

"While it is recognizably an extension of the director's activism, it is also a playful and restlessly imaginative work of art, one that gathers up an eclectic range of influences — blaxploitation, Motown, Bob Dylan, Nickelodeon, Spike Lee's rage, Spike Jonze's whimsy — and pushes them rambunctiously forward, into a genre that might be described as intersectional screwball science fiction." [The LA Times]

8. 'Leave No Trace' — Debra Granik

"Once again, Granik introduces us to a kind of family that cinema rarely captures believably, and she does so with a style that's both lyrical and realistic at the same time, anchored by a pair of unforgettable performances." [RogerEbert.com]

7. 'If Beale Street Could Talk' — Barry Jenkins

"'If Beale Street Could Talk' continues Barry Jenkins' hot streak. It's an incredibly emotive, personal film with consequences that speak to a larger ill at America's heart, an earnest love story set against a background of racial injustice. Adapting one of the most important voices in the 20th Century is no minor task. And yet, Jenkins almost makes it look easy." [Birth.Movies.Death.]





6. 'Minding the Gap' — Bing Liu

"Bing privileges expressive moments and emotional movements over narrative arcs and clear through lines. The film is filled with lengthy, sensuous skateboarding scenes, which feel meditative, therapeutic; we sense that these kids skated not because it was fun, but because it helped them to survive." [Village Voice]

5. 'The Favourite' — Yorgos Lanthimos

"It's got the venomous insults, the nimble comebacks, the backstabbing, the sex, the costumes, the sets, and everything else you could ever want from a viciously witty period piece. But this deliciously nasty riff on the Jane Austen tradition also has an absurdist streak that, along with its aggressively stylized camerawork, provides an unpredictable high-wire thrill all its own." [The A.V. Club]

4. 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' — Marielle Heller

"What is on paper a small-time heist film in the vein of the Coen Brothers or 'Breaking Bad' is ultimately a cover for a more observant and relatable portrait of loneliness." [Vulture]



3. 'Burning' — Lee Chang-dong

"A meditative two-and-a-half-hour art film might not sound like a plausible candidate for the year's best thriller, but 'Burning' is exactly that — its story moves patiently, but engrossingly, before cresting with a shocking denouement that wouldn't make sense were it not for Lee's meticulous craft." [The Atlantic]



2. 'First Reformed' — Paul Schrader

"Schrader has issued us a reminder of what can happen when an artist puts his finger on the pulse of collective torment — or rather, pokes a finger in the eye of that torment, stirring it up. Taking after some of his named influences — Robert Bresson, Yasujiro Ozu — he's reminded us of the power of deceptively simple images. It's remarkable what two shots — one of a bed tightly, rigidly made, the next of the covers thrown awry in a mess — can seem to say about a person's state of mind." [Vanity Fair]

1. 'Roma' — Alfonso Cuarón

"On a simple emotional level, 'Roma' is overwhelming. It's a film you let wash over you like ocean waves until the heart-pounding climactic scene arrives, and you suddenly realize how deep the water around you has grown." [Slate]

Honorable Mention

If you've already seen the Top 10, why not start with Hirokazu Kore-eda's emotionally acute family drama "Shoplifters" and work your way to Pawlikowski's "Cold War," which hits US theaters on December 21st? Or you could just stream "Black Panther" on Netflix again.

11. 'Shoplifters' — Hirokazu Kore-eda

12. 'Annihilation' — Alex Garland

13. 'Cold War' — Pawel Pawlikowski

14. 'Black Panther' — Ryan Coogler





Also this week:

The Top 10 Songs of 2018

The Top 10 Albums of 2018

The Top 10 Books of 2018

The Top 10 TV Shows of 2018 (Friday)

The Top 10 Video Games of 2018 (Saturday)





*





A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).