Tommy Wiseau At The Golden Globes Means Tommy At The Oscars Has To Happen

​The high praise and nominations for James Franco's performance as bizarro auteur Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist" means the man himself is truly in the public eye. Here's Tommy being classically himself (whatever that really is) at the red carpet for the Golden Globes:

Getting invited to the Globes just isn't enough for Tommy — of course he's got to plug "The Room," the disaster that inspired Franco's film and that is... right, nearly fifteen years-old. Here's hoping Franco wins "Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy" tonight, which would virtually guarantee an Oscar nomination as well as Tommy's attendance at Hollywood's biggest night.

Please, 2018. Just give us this one thing.

Update: Just as we posted this, Franco won for "The Disaster Artist" and Tommy tried to take the mic away from him before his speech. Never change, Tommy.

Tommy Wiseau trying to steal the microphone during James Franco’s acceptance speech is my favorite moment of 2018 so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t5nmfYQKXi — Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) January 8, 2018

