DON'T CHICKEN OUT, CHEEP CHEEP CHEEP

Tommy Wiseau At The Golden Globes Means Tommy At The Oscars Has To Happen

​The high praise and nominations for James Franco's performance as bizarro auteur Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist" means the man himself is truly in the public eye. Here's Tommy being classically himself (whatever that really is) at the red carpet for the Golden Globes:

 

Getting invited to the Globes just isn't enough for Tommy — of course he's got to plug "The Room," the disaster that inspired Franco's film and that is... right, nearly fifteen years-old. Here's hoping Franco wins "Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy" tonight, which would virtually guarantee an Oscar nomination as well as Tommy's attendance at Hollywood's biggest night.

Please, 2018. Just give us this one thing.

Update: Just as we posted this, Franco won for "The Disaster Artist" and Tommy tried to take the mic away from him before his speech. Never change, Tommy.

 

[@Variety and @TheJordanRoss]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

There's A Better Way To Bank And It's With These Folks

6 diggs go.radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is one of the best banking options out there. You can earn up to 0.85% APY on balances of $2,500 or more, which decidedly beats the national average of 0.04%. Radius Bank accounts don’t charge any monthly fees, come with built-in budgeting tools, and have free ATM access anywhere in the world.

Trending Tech Stories