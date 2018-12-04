Tom Cruise Wants You To Care About Motion Smoothing, Of All The Things

Well we're about to wrap up another Tuesday here, but before you go, Tom Cruise wants you to know something. He, and director Christopher McQuarrie want you to know that the motion smoothing feature on your television is bad and you should turn it off.

I’m taking a quick break from filming to tell you the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home. pic.twitter.com/oW2eTm1IUA — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 4, 2018

Both Cruise and McQuarrie use the fancy term "video interpolation" but you probably already know what this is. It's the feature in your TV that makes things look kind of smooth. Which is nice for sports and, well, sports where smooth motion is a benefit. But for movies and television, film nerds and industry folks argue, it's not good. They were indeed shot and intended to be watched at 24 FPS.

Anyway, because both Cruise and McQuarrie are just so passionate about this issue, they took a break from filming "Top Gun: Maverick" to tell you that if you do happen to watch "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" — which, hey Cruise starred in and McQuarrie directed — that you should dig into your television settings and turn off this feature.