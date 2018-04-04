Tinder Tests Out Looping Video Profile Pictures, Inadvertently Reboots MTV Dating Show 'Next'

​As if the world of online dating could not get any more fraught, today Tinder introduced looping profile videos, which they are just calling Loops.

The idea, it would seem, is that the only thing better than a static image of you very clearing enjoying yourself outside, is a two-second looping video of you enjoying yourself out of doors. "Let's face it," Tinder's announcement post implores us. "Still photography is so last November."

Although it's currently only available in Canada and Sweden — your guess as to why is as good as ours — the effect seems to be more Instagram-like Boomerang than Vine — which is a terrible way to say that the Loops seem to act more like a GIF than a short video.

Now a cynical read on this would be to assume that we'll see more two-second loops of clinking drinks, jumping into the air, high-fiving bros, eating pizza — the same predictable, I'm Living My Best Life fodder we all feel like we need to sit through to get through the day's Instagram stories.

But we'd like to propose a more novel use of this nascent Tinder feature. In 2005, MTV debuted "Next" a dating show based on the premise that a person would go on a date and have the ability to end it, shouting the titular "Next", and then immediately go on another date. It was, in many ways, a proto-Tinder.

With Loops, you now have the ability to sort of recreate the best part of "Next" — the introductory segments. Someone would pop off a bus, sum themselves up in a few words, and jump into a freaking date. Because it was a dating show on MTV in the early '00s they are all perfect:

People of Canada and Sweden, recognize the power that has just been granted to you. Don't just use it to do stuff like pulling up your shirt to expose your rippling abs, or twirl your dress. Really take advantage of the two seconds of motion at your disposal. There's a good chance that your soulmate is watching. So make it count, and use it to make a topical reference to your favorite song like our man Alex:

