Tinder Is Great If You Hate Going On Dates, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most important facts from the past few days. This week: Tinder is great for validation and nothing else, a tennis ball is yellow or maybe green, and everyone has embarrassed themselves in front of a crush.

For every successful anecdote about how online dating led to two people getting married, there are dozens, if not hundreds of bored, disappointed and hopelessly single people. The Outline's Casey Johnston did the math.

Sure, anyone who has used a popular online dating app can't help but feel like they're playing a numbers game, but to see it laid out in front of you — thousands of swipes, hundreds of matches, dozens of conversations, and maybe a handful of actual dates — just makes you wonder if this is how humans are supposed to meet each other?

Maybe it's because the seemingly infinite possibility of apps has us constantly evaluating and wondering if there isn't a more perfect person just a swipe away (there never is). Maybe it's because a handful of pictures and a pithy bio pale in comparison to a brief glimpse of someone in passing (it definitely does.) But there is one upside.

Johnston compares Tinder to ancient internet relic HotOrNot.com. We all want to someone to tell us we're attractive. The sheer volume of people on Tinder and the emotionally thin act of swiping right on someone is enough to reassure yourself that you're hot but not enough to really do anything past that. Which is probably fine. For all the pain and suffering the internet caused, having a place where people can mutually reassure each other that they're attractive is a small victory.

Holy moly will Marina Koren take you places in her investigation of what color a tennis ball is.

What starts as a curious finding — as it turns out, manufacturers make all kinds of color tennis balls, including yellow and green — evolves into a sociological examination of how humans perceive color.

You see, when you have different colors together, it's really easy to pick out which color is which. You know yellow is yellow because it doesn't look like green, or blue is blue because it isn't violet. Where things start to go off the rails is when you lose that reference point.

So a tennis ball sitting by itself tends to trip people up. Those who have grown up with the understanding that tennis balls are green will think a yellow tennis ball is green, while those who've always used yellow tennis balls will think a green ball is yellow. It's not so much that the ambient lighting is fooling our brains, but rather our cultural understanding of what colors things "should" be.

So, people are not lying when they say that you see what you want to see.

Reading about Dubai's quest to recreate the globe on a smaller scale in The Guardian this week will make you wonder if capitalism really is the best way to go about things.

At the turn of the millennium, a handful of rich people thought it would be a cool idea to make The World, a small manmade archipelago shaped in the image of our planet. Like a playground painting drawing, but on a larger scale and with real landmasses and hotels and underwater bedrooms and so on. Naturally, the crash of 2008 happened and it had to be scrapped.

But now that the global economy has more-or-less recovered, a former police chief inspector, Josef Kleindienst, wants to resurrect the orld. Reading about his plan for The World — artificial snow, floating palm trees and whole villas — can't help but smack of a 6-year-old discussing their grand plans for their tree fort. There is just all this misplaced imagination and enthusiasm that might be better spent doing something more productive like cleaning your room or doing your homework. Yeah, it kinda sucks, but it's hard to argue that doing it isn't going to make things better in the long run.

Sure, the nine stories in Gabriella Paiella's survey of people really goofing it up on social media in a romantic setting are all absolutely dripping with secondhand embarrassment — but you read them and it's pretty clear that any of us could easily do the same.

Who among us, the joke goes, has not stalked a new crush's Instagram and hasn't continually shouted in their head "DO NOT DOUBLE TAP THE PHOTO, DO NOT DOUBLE TAP THE PHOTO." And maybe, once you get past the one where someone accidentally sends voice memos to a guy they're seeing at the time, you realize that yes, this is what it means to be human.

Being human isn't always looking hot, sending perfect texts and expertly navigating the hundreds of unwritten rules around the gradual converging of two online personas. It's being fed up that some dingus hasn't texted you back, and you, out of frustration, jokingly asking Siri why they haven't texted back, who then texts said guy "Why haven't they texted me back."

Yeah, it definitely sucks. But when you finally are married to The Most Perfect Person On The Planet and your Instagrams of the two of you at brunch are raking in three-digit like counts, you can look back and laugh. Because you love to laugh.

