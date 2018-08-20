A Woman Tricked Dozens Of Guys On Tinder Into Showing Up For A Competition To Score A Date With Her

Anyone who's spent any time using Tinder knows it's a frustrating experience — it can take hours and hours of swiping and chatting to find someone who's actually interesting and interested enough to go on a date with. But most Tinder horror stories aren't anywhere near as bad as one that went viral over the weekend, thanks to an intrepid storyteller/survivor named Misha:
The woman in question is named Natasha Aponte, according to Select All's Madison Malone Kircher, who interviewed a few other unfortunate men who also fell for Aponte's scam. Amazingly, some men stayed after Aponte realized that their "date" was a hoax, and a video of the event shows Aponte narrowing down the crowd by dismissing men who support Trump, men named Jimmy, men who were dumped by their last girlfriend, men looking for a hookup, men with beer bellies, men with beards, men wearing khakis or Toms shoes, and men addicted to cigarettes or alcohol. "Other people told me she made the guys sprint, do push-ups, and she walked up to the guys and 'swiped left or right' on them," one of the men who attended the event told Select All.
We're not really sure what Aponte expected to happen, but her Instagram is now set to private, we suspect she has made herself undateable for the foreseeable future.