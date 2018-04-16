Watch A Couple Of Millionaire Athletes Make Dumb Mistakes

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2004 and wow, they're really acting like this was all an accident.

Look, I can't shoot a basketball into a hoop to save my life. But Jimmy Butler was paid $19.3 million over the past season to do exactly that! And what does he do? He airballs a three with the game on the line:

[Via Reddit]







Yikes. But luckily, his teammate and former number 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins ($7.5 million this season, $25.5 million next season) was there to grab the rebound and then... immediately dribble out of bounds?

Okay, cool cool. We get it, these are honest mistakes that happened in the heat of the moment during big plays. But there's no explanation for Karl-Anthony Towns ($6.2 million) grabbing a rebound and then trying to hand the ball to the referee (though to be fair to Towns, it seem like everybody forgot they were playing?):

[Via Reddit]





At least that play ended with a $7.5 million dollar dunk. Unfortunately, Houston — the best team in the league — still won the game 104 to 101.