The Best Analysis About The Firing Of Rex Tillerson And Nomination Of Mike Pompeo For Secretary Of State

The unprecedented turnover in Donald Trump's administration continued on Tuesday, as Trump announced that he will replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, was widely regarded as an impotent bordering on disastrous Secretary of State. But will Pompeo clean up his mess or make things worse? Here's what experts and pundits are saying about the shake-up at the top of the State Department.

[Catch up on the latest news from the White House staff shakeup here]

It Sure Looks Like Tillerson Was Fired For Criticizing Russia

Although Tillerson was widely regarded by foreign policy experts as one of the worst, if not the worst, Secretaries of State in history, he got fired for the wrong reason, according to the Washington Post's Paul Waldman. The timing of Tillerson's ouster — right after he told reporters that Russia was "clearly" behind the chemical attack on a former Russian spy in England — suggests that he got booted for not toeing the White House line on Russian wrongdoing.

This is not some kind of controversial opinion; indeed, the idea that Russia wasn't behind Skripal's attempted murder is simply laughable on its face. He was poisoned with an exotic chemical in a fashion plainly meant to draw maximum attention and make Russian responsibility clear, in order to send a deterrent message to anyone who might be thinking of crossing Vladimir Putin...



There were many reasons for his lack of rapport with Tillerson. But it's hard to imagine that at a moment when Trump feels so enormously threatened by the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, Tillerson's criticism of Russia didn't play a role in the president's thinking.



[The Washington Post]

Tillerson Never Adapted His Management Style To The Needs Of The State Department

Vox's Zach Beauchamp looks back on Tillerson's troubled tenure — which was marked by a notable decline in morale among American diplomats — and blames it largely on Tillerson's unwillingness to work with Washington insiders or adapt his management style to a government agency.



By most accounts, Tillerson failed to build relationships with people in Foggy Bottom, relying instead on an insular inner circle made up of a few longtime confidants. This decision "constitutes the core of his failure," according to Musgrave: It made it hard for Tillerson to garner influence inside the White House and to understand what his staff could do and how to deploy them effectively...

Perhaps if Tillerson had developed closer relationships with State's career staff, he would have understood that supporting budget cuts to his own department and downsizing staff would demoralize them. Perhaps he would have been able to develop new ideas that would have gotten the president's ear. Perhaps he would have been more able to convince the White House to trust his judgment on political appointees.

[Vox]

Tillerson Also Refused To Make A Name For Himself Independent From Trump

Slate's Fred Kaplan, agreeing that Tillerson's time at the helm of the State Department was far from glorious, attributes his failure to his passivity and refusal to take action once Trump started freezing him out.

Most people in his position, finding themselves isolated from the White House, would cultivate countervailing centers of power — key legislators, the press, foreign leaders, or other conduits of influence. Or they would focus on an issue that they could dominate, in part because their bureaucratic competitors didn't notice it or didn't care. This is how Colin Powell operated in his brief time as George W. Bush's secretary of state, and he may have prevented a small war between India and Pakistan in the process.

Tillerson did none of this. He presided over a mass exodus of the diplomatic corps and a hemorrhaging of his department's budget. He tolerated his exclusion from key meetings of foreign policymaking, allowed himself to be outmaneuvered by the likes of Jared Kushner (who, as the Pentagon's top officers learned, could easily be ingratiated and co-opted), and opened few, if any, back channels with Capitol Hill or the media.



[Slate]

Pompeo Might Be Able To Repair Some Of The Damage Tillerson Did To The Department

Former Counselor of the Department of State Eliot A. Cohen, who calls Tillerson "the worst secretary of state in living memory," argued back in December — when it was first rumored that Trump would oust Tillerson in favor of Pompeo — that Pompeo will serve as a marked improvement.

Even implacable enemies of the administration should cheer the arrival of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state. He is a former Army officer, a successful politician, and a veteran of running a large bureaucracy — the CIA. This means that, unlike Tillerson, he is used to motivating career people whom he cannot either fire or incentivize with money. He is sometimes described as a Trump loyalist, but that is nonsense: No one is loyal to Trump — he is too indecent a human being to attract such normal personal attachments.



If he is honest, and has honest subordinates, the new secretary will realize how much damage has already been done to America's global standing as evidenced by the deals cut by Middle Eastern allies with Russia, by Asian allies with China and by the profound disgust and mistrust with which our European allies view our president.



[The Atlantic]

But Pompeo Brings With Him A Potentially Dangerous Attitude Toward Iran

New York's Eric Levitz disagrees, sounding the alarm about Pompeo's hawkishness on Iran, which could doom a potential nuclear deal with North Korea — not to mention Pompeo's history of islamophobia.

While in the House, the Kansas congressman made opposition to Barack Obama's diplomacy with Tehran a signature issue. On the day that Pompeo was nominated for CIA director, his most recent tweet read, "I look forward to rolling back this disastrous deal with the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism."

Pompeo's hawkishness toward Iran is informed by a virulent bigotry toward Muslims. In 2015, the congressman argued that "every time there has been a conflict between the Christian West and the Islamic East" Barack Obama had taken the Muslims' side. Shortly after the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, Pompeo defamed the entire American Muslim community. Speaking from the House floor, the congressman falsely claimed that Muslim leaders had refused to condemn the bombing, and contended that their silence "made these Islamic leaders across America potentially complicit in these acts," while also casting "doubt upon the commitment to peace among adherents of the Muslim faith."

[New York]

But Maybe It Doesn't Really Matter Who Gets To Be Secretary Of State

Meanwhile, Parag Khanna argues that the replacement of Tillerson with Pompeo ultimately doesn't matter much, because neither of them can stop America's international influence from waning.

Geopolitical wheels turn slowly, but they do turn. America began as a colony of Europe, then evolved into its protector, and now Europe acts like an equal. Asia was ruled by Europe, but now has risen to be its partner. America too shaped Asia's order for decades, but now Asia is building its own order. Both regions America led in the postwar generations — Europe and Asia — are now equals with it. That is how the world turns.

We live in a tripolar regional order in which no continent can fully dictate to the others, and new alignments can emerge among them.

[Politico Magazine]