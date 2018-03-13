Trump Fires Tillerson With A Tweet And Shakes Up Staff — Here’s What You Need To Know

Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted that a series of staffing changes would take place immediately, mostly cascading from his decision to oust now-former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The announcement, while only taking up a few characters, has seismic implications for Trump's administration. Here's what you need to know.

[Find the best analysis on Trump's staff shakeup here]



Tillerson Is Out, But The Details Are Messy

Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil, has been fired, but exactly how and why is up for debate.

The White House says that Tillerson was told early Saturday while traveling in Africa that he was being replaced and should return to Washington, according to The Washington Post.

Trump told reporters that he and Tillerson "have been talking about this for a long time," and he cited policy disagreements such as the Iran nuclear deal as the reason for his firing.

But Tuesday morning, Tillerson's spokesperson Steve Goldstein told reporters that they were "unaware of the reason" that he was fired, and told CNN that Tillerson found out about his firing when he read Trump's tweet.



The Secretary had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security. He will miss his colleagues at the the [sic] Department of State and the foreign ministers he has worked with throughout the world.

The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling.

We wish Secretary Designate Pompeo well.

[Vox]

In a speech from State Department headquarters, Tillerson said he spoke with Trump after noon on Tuesday about the decision, and will delegate his responsibilities to a deputy Tuesday night. He says he will officially step down on March 31st.

Trump and Tillerson have disagreed publically on a number of topics, including the Paris climate accord, Qatar's alleged funding of terrorism, the Iran nuclear deal and Charlottesville. In October, reports surfaced that Tillerson has called Trump a "moron" to other staffers, which reportedly infuriated Trump.

Tillerson's Spokesperson Was Fired After Contradicting The White House On Tillerson's Firing

Hours after telling media reports an account of the firing that contradicted the White House, State Department spokesperson Steve Goldstein was also fired, according to The Associated Press.

Tillerson Is Being Replaced By Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Replacing Tillerson as Secretary of State is CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who has grown unusually close to Trump, giving him near-daily in-person intelligence briefings and reportedly under consideration as Tillerson's replacement for over a month. On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that him and Pompeo "are always on the same wavelength."

Pompeo agrees with Trump on a number of policy issues, including Guantanamo Bay, the Iran nuclear deal and a forceful stance against North Korea. Pompeo was elected to Congress in 2010 as a Tea Party Republican.

Pompeo has also been clear, however, that he believes that Russia targeted US elections in 2016, and will again — diverging from Trump, who has repeatedly resisted the idea. He has also said, though, that the CIA has determined that the interference had no effect on the 2016 election, which has not been proven.

Pompeo Will Be Replaced By Gina Haspel, Who Played A Key Role In Running CIA Rendition And Torture Programs

Mike Pompeo will be will be replaced be CIA veteran Gina Haspel, who has reportedly played a large role in the agency's controversial use of torture, which is now outlawed. The New York Times outlines her history:

She played a direct role in the CIA’s “extraordinary rendition program,” under which captured militants were handed to foreign governments and held at secret facilities, where they were tortured by agency personnel.



The CIA’s first overseas detention site was in Thailand. It was run by Ms. Haspel, who oversaw the brutal interrogations of two detainees, Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri.



Mr. Zubaydah alone was waterboarded 83 times in a single month, had his head repeatedly slammed into walls and endured other harsh methods before interrogators decided he had no useful information to provide.

The sessions were videotaped and the recordings stored in a safe at the C.I.A. station in Thailand until 2005, when they were ordered destroyed. By then, Ms. Haspel was serving at C.I.A. headquarters, and it was her name that was on the cable carrying the destruction orders.

[The New York Times]

One Of Trump's Personal Aides Was Also Fired Over His Role Into An Investigation Of Serious Financial Crimes

Seemingly unrelated to the Tillerson staff shakeup, Trump's longtime aide John McEntee was fired today after it was discovered that he was under investigation for serious financial crimes by the Department of Homeland Security, according to CNN.

The firing is part of a larger administration purge of staffers who have had difficulty obtaining full security clearances.

Shortly after the dismissal, Trump's 2020 campaign announced that McEntee would serve as its senior operations adviser.







