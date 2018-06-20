Remember When Thundercat Had That Crazy Bass Solo On NPR? Now You Do

​Sometimes, online, everything is happening all the time. And sometimes, you end up missing a few gems here and there. On Tuesday, Chicago producer Human tweeted a video clip of a bass solo that is just absolutely mind-melting.

Now, you might be asking yourself, who is this bass genius in the pink hoodie, and where can I watch the full version of this performance? Luckily, because this is the internet, we have answers.

The artist in question is none other than Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat. He released an insanely good album last year. He's also silently collaborated with just about everyone you'd want someone with incredibly good bass chops to collaborate with: Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, Erykah Badu. If you're yearning to know more about him, go ahead and read this profile of him in Rolling Stone. Here's one delicious passage to get you started:

"He'll play you a piece of a song and you'll go, 'OK,' and then he'll suddenly add the melody in and it becomes this brilliant thing," says his long-time friend and collaborator, the saxophonist Kamasi Washington, who plays tenor on "u." "It's like seeing a great painter with a canvas that looks like a lot of nothing, and then one little stroke goes and you're like, 'Wow you saw that the whole time?" He hears things in songs that other people don't hear."His Brainfeeder labelmate, DJ-producer the Gaslamp Killer, describes the bassist as one of the most "clear, focused, driven, and intelligent personalities you'll ever meet. He can play the most intricate jazz, funk and soul and then shred with some 180 BPM punk Suicidal Tendencies riffs."



[Rolling Stone]

Now, where can you find the full performance of this song? Look no further than this NPR Tiny Desk concert from October 2017.

The moment in question occurs at around 8:45 in the video, but you definitely owe it to yourself to watch the entire thing. It's been a heck of a week, you deserve 10 minutes out of your day to just enjoy something good.



