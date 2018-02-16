Will The 'Three Billboards' Backlash Make It This Year's 'La La Land'?

It seems like in every Oscars season, being a frontrunner too early in the race often ends up hurting a movie's chances of winning Best Picture. In 2015, we saw coming-of-age film "Boyhood," a movie that had already been granted a bevy of awards before the Oscars and was seen as the most likely Best Picture winner, lose to the ambitiously-executed "Birdman." And last year, the upset victory of "Moonlight," a small-budget indie film about a gay black man growing up in the rough neighborhoods of Miami, against frontrunner "La La Land," astounded the whole industry (although, admittedly, a large part of what made the movie's victory so surprising was the worst snafu in the history of the Academy Awards).

The Oscars curse against frontrunners would seem to be what's working against "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" right now. While reviews of "Three Billboards" were generally positive after the movie's release and the movie was viewed as a worthy Oscar contender soon after its winning of the Audience Award at Toronto, in the past few months, there has been a wave of backlash mounting against the film, particularly towards the movie's representation of race or lack thereof. Criticism against the movie has generally been centered around Sam Rockwell's character Dixon, a racist, inept cop, and the fact that the character is granted a redemptive arc within the story despite his backstory of racial violence. The movie has also been denounced for using African-American characters, who are few and far between and are largely sidelined in "Three Billboards," merely as props and narrative devices without bothering to explore the interiority of the characters.

Yet, the question remains: will all this controversy actually hurt the movie's chances of winning Best Picture at the Oscars? And will the film's fate at the Academy Awards mirror that of last year's "La La Land," a movie that metamorphosized from being a frontrunner to a divisive, love-it-or-hate-it movie at the end of the campaign season?

Is 'Three Billboards' This Year's 'La La Land'?

Much like "Three Billboards," "La La Land" was a favorite very early on in the Oscars race. And in a sense, it was an even stronger Oscars Best Picture nominee last year than "Three Billboards" is now. While both movies were awarded the Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival, "La La Land" also took home the Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America awards, two among the three strongest predictors of Best Pictures success . "Three Billboards," on the other hand, has won SAG's Best Ensemble award, but lost to fantasy romance "Shape of Water" at both the DGA and PGA awards, making its hold on Best Picture this year slightly more precarious .

But although media predictions pointed to "La La Land" as the most likely winner last year, the night of the 89th Academy Awards surprised many when it ended with "Moonlight" pulling off a big upset and receiving the honor of Best Picture. The unanticipated triumph of "Moonlight" over "La La Land" was later read as an outcome of multiple factors coming together: the influx of younger, more diverse members into the Academy, the political timeliness of "Moonlight" compared to the apolitical nostalgia of "La La Land," and the backlash "La La Land" faced after its record-tying 14 Oscars nominations.

Despite the fact that the criticisms surrounding "La La Land" and "Three Billboards" are different — "La La Land" was mainly attacked for being middling pablum undeserving of so much Oscar attention and "Three Billboards" is currently being lambasted for its tone-deaf portrayals of race and racial violence — it is indisputable that both movies are the "most hated" or divisive among their Best Pictures nominees. And even though "Three Billboards" clearly has its supporters — for every critic that denounces "Three Billboards," there is also an Academy voter that loves the movie — the preferential ballot system instituted since 2009 will likely prevent a film as controversial as "Three Billboards" from winning the Best Picture race.

Will The Academy Repeat The Trainwreck Choice That Was 2006's "Crash"?

But speaking of controversial, who can forget 2006's Best Picture winner "Crash," a movie that been constantly derided as one of the worst Oscar winners in recent memory? Similar to "Three Billboards," "Crash" has been panned for its dubious moral framing of racism and police brutality, and the connection between the two movies has not gone unnoticed by pop culture critics. Like "Three Billboards," critical reception of "Crash" was also polarizing: there were critics who hated it, calling it "frustrating" and "crudely manipulative," and those that loved it and even predicted that it would win against award favorite "Brokeback Mountain."

Although both films both have been criticized for their hamfisted attempts at dealing with issues of racial violence and morality, it is somewhat unlikely that "Three Billboards" will follow in the footsteps of "Crash" in the Oscar race. For one, when "Crash" beat "Brokeback Mountain" in 2006, it was a case of a dark horse triumphing against an award favorite, a modestly-budgeted movie by a first-time director that no one had seen coming facing off against a film that had swept the critics' awards and was largely considered invincible. "Three Billboards," however, by virtue of it being an arguable frontrunner in the Oscar race this year, is unlikely to be fueled by the same vein of underdog-supporting sentiment.

The movie's problematic portrayal of race is also likely to create pushback amongst the younger, more diverse voters in the Academy. Indeed, the new composition of the voting body of the Academy, as well as the #OscarsSoWhite movement that started in 2015, have made the Best Picture race more unpredictable and, dare we say, slightly less "straight, white, old male" in recent years. And while there's no guarantee that "Three Billboards" won't win Best Picture at the Oscars this year (it has, after all, been given plenty of awards accolades, although most have been in the acting categories, and it is currently in second place in most Oscars predictors), there's still hope that the Oscars will pull a "Moonlight" this year, rather than a "Crash."

