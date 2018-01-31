This Gadget Makes Desk Workouts Fun And Hard At The Same Time

Activ5 is a palm-sized isometric strength training device that guides you through five-minute, full body workouts you can do from anywhere, especially at your desk. At least, that’s the pitch.

We were skeptical that a portable gadget touting five-minute workout games would do much. Then we tried it.

“I didn’t believe in it, and now I’m sweating my ass off.”

“Woah, this one really burns.”

“Maybe I don’t need to lift weights tonight after work?”

These were real, live, actual quotes from some of the Digg team after our first Activ5-led isometric workout. (The author of this piece typed them down in real time because she was giggling so hard at everyone’s reaction.)

If you have no idea what “isometrics” are, we didn’t either. It’s chill. Isometrics, as defined by... Wikipedia, are a type of strength training in which the joint angle and muscle length do not change during contraction. Plank is a classic example of an isometric exercise. And one of the key benefits of isometric exercises is that it can be done pretty much anywhere using your own body weight.

Activ5 harnesses the benefits of isometrics into a tracking device that leads you through exercises tailored to your surroundings. Sitting at your desk? There are about 10 workouts for that. On a plane? Watching TV? Yep, there a specific workouts designed for that, too. And it’s not just sitting workouts. Activ5 has 100+ full-body exercises that get you up and moving.



Even if the workouts aren’t easy, the set up sure is. Just download the app and then pair the Activ5 device with your smartphone’s Bluetooth. Badda bing, badda boom, you’re ready for your workout.

At Digg, an individual experience can quickly become a communal one in our smallish, open office. What started as one or two people testing out some workout routines after lunch eventually grew to several of us doing it all at the same time, laughing at how much are arms were shaking, or debating whether or not to take off our shoes because we didn't want to scuff up our fancy-feeling device. It has an HQ-quality to it, expect this time we were comparing strength goals instead of missed questions. (Shout out to the three staffers who managed to win it big with HQ though.)

We’re not saying that this gadget will replace all of your workouts, but it makes for an excellent supplement — particularly if you find yourself sitting or traveling a lot. And as far as feel-good, midday work breaks go, an Activ5 workout is hard to beat.​ Use the promo code DIGG and get $20 off your device.





The First Isometric Data Measurement Device & App. Activ5 allows anyone at any fitness level to exercise virtually anywhere through five-minute full body workouts, all while tracking, guiding and even entertaining them.

