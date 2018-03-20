This VPN Blocks Ads While Also Preventing Tracking Online

​Investing in a VPN is a base-level but efficient way to give your online activities some anonymity again. Even if that's just to stall your way out of some aggressive advertising. VPNs are simple to use and should be integrated as a baseline security solution, similar to the way you'd do a regular software update or use an antivirus solution.

Disconnect is an all-in-one tracker, ad blocker and VPN. It also just received nods from both The New York Times and the SXSW Interactive Conference as one of the best privacy and security tools out there. It's comprehensive and intuitive. Here are a few more reasons why people swear by it — besides the fact that it's just $29:

1. It can improve your browser speed

Nothing's more frustrating than that molasses-crawl connection that most VPNs can deliver, because of CPU-consuming high encryption that masks your location. Another culprit is employing servers that are located very far away from your current location — all tactics that, while adding to security, aren't super beneficial for convenience. Disconnect works to increase your browsing speed by blocking trackers that websites, thieves, and snoops lay out like landmines all over the web. Those trackers slow down your browsing speed, but Disconnect lightens the load — so you can browse up to 44% faster while using up to 39% less bandwidth.

2. It protects your data

We share a lot of sensitive data online. Too much. Got a bill to pay, a train to catch and a public Wi-Fi connection? More often than not, we're logging in, paying out and on our way. But it's precisely situations like those where our information gets compromised. Disconnect protects you from wireless eavesdroppers and hackers, completely encrypting your information from cybercriminals, companies and the government. Because they're a company that values transparency, they'll even protect you from Disconnect. Their privacy policy is staunchly against the collection of IP addresses or any other personal info unless it's expressly given — which is entirely unlike some other VPN services (free or otherwise) who hide their activity logs in the fine print.

3. It cloaks your identity

Sometimes, when your phone and browser immediately know what you're referencing in your search is cool. Most of the time, it's invasive and creepy. But if companies don't know your connection, they won't know who you are. Disconnect masks your IP address, so you can be anyone online (again).





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.