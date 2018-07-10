This Company Found A Better Way To Treat ED And Hair Loss

It’s no secret that men struggle with talking about their health issues. Out of all demographics, men between 18-40 are the least likely to go to a doctor or a pharmacy. On top of that, a mere 7% of men openly discuss their health with one another.

hims, a San Francisco-based company, wants to break down this stigma and provide efficient solutions to two problems millions of men face on a daily basis: hair loss and erectile dysfunction. Not only are hims’ products easily accessible, they are significantly cheaper than the big brands who have dominated the industry up until now. Right now, you can try both their HAIR and ED kits for $5. And even without the special promos, hims is far more affordable than the pharmacy.

True, there are reasons to be skeptical of the myriad of magical elixirs, vitamins and gas store pills that are sold in the dark corners of the internet. So what makes hims different?

The San Francisco company sells products with the same active ingredients as Viagra, Rogaine and Propecia. Time and time again, these medications have been proven to work as long as they are taken under the supervision of a doctor. However, with hims, they don’t also have to gut your bank account. Though there can be psychological reasons behind ED, it’s mainly a biological issue concerning the ability of blood to flow to the penis. Sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) increases the blood flow in the penis, leading to stronger erections. The pill works within thirty minutes to an hour after being ingested and can last anywhere between three to five hours. While there are side effects to this medication and it’s not for everyone, hims sets you up with a licensed doctor who will assess your health history to see if you’re a good fit.

In regards to male pattern baldness, hims has a ton of options. Finasteride (the active ingredient in Propecia) is a daily pill that stops or slows down hair loss by blocking DHT — a Testosterone-linked hormone that’s widely understood as causing male pattern baldness. Over time, the release of DHT shrinks hair follicles. With Finasteride, the balding process is paused because less DHT is produced. In addition to Finasteride, hims offers Minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine) a topical solution that stops further hair loss and in some cases, leads to regrowth. Minoxidil triggers hair growth by chemically encouraging growth in your follicles, essentially getting rid of old hairs and replacing them with new follicles. Since doctors often prescribe Finasteride and Minoxidil together, hims offers a Hair Loss Kit which also includes a special shampoo and vitamins.

The statistics are pretty unambiguous. A lot of men under the age of 40 are facing these issues whether they want to talk about it or not. Over 40% of men under the age of 40 have some form of erectile dysfunction. On the other hand, 66% of men will suffer some level of hair loss before the age of 35. These problems shouldn’t be thought as strange and out of the ordinary. They should especially not be ignored because there are treatments that are scientifically verified and proven to work. While 83% of Finasteride users stop experiencing hair loss, Viagra is the most popular medication for ED.

Hair loss and erectile dysfunction clearly aren’t untreatable. However, the problem rests upon people lacking ways to easily access medications and feeling a sense of shame around going to the doctor to get more information about them. How does hims tackle this? As an online platform that provides prescriptions, it connects you with a licensed doctor who recommends the best solution to your problem. If you qualify, the doctor will give you a prescription and your products will be sent directly to your door. Instead of jumping through hoops to schedule an appointment with a physician only to then wait in long lines at the pharmacy, hims has expedited the process to make it simpler and easier.

In 2018, everything from food delivery to ride-sharing has become faster and more transparent. Online outlets have made almost everything more seamless. hims offers a platform that’s both efficient and personal, giving men the space to get advice and treatment for everyday issues. If you’re interested in learning more about how hims can help you, check out their store.​

