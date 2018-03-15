These Utility Apps Are Like Cheat Codes for Your Mac

​Ah, the free app download dance: you read the reviews, you download them, you're dissatisfied with the results and you do it again. And if you're anything like us, you would rather lick a subway pole than pay for a utility app. But coughing up cash (coughing because you just licked a subway pole) can have a big payoff in the end — plus, save you some of the time you waste downloading those free apps you never use.

The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle is like winning the app lottery. For less than $20, you get ten amazing apps, which is an excellent value even if you don't end up using all of them. Here are a few highlights:

BusyCal 3

This is an award-winning calendaring app that integrates with all the leading cloud services, including iCloud, Google, Exchange and more. You can customize your calendar view in the way that makes the most sense for your bananas schedule, including Day, Week, Month, Year and List views. Plus, with the ability to set smart filters, track to-dos in-line, block out travel time and see the weather, this calendaring app does more than help you manage your schedule — it gives much-needed context for you to actually anticipate and plan for your day with some flexibility.

Cargo VPN: 2-Year Subscription

It's not new news (or fake news): the Internet can be a precarious place. Cargo VPN is a powerful service app that encrypts your connection, keeping the websites you visit, your IP address, your location and your personal communications totally private. Not only that, Cargo VPN is regarded as one of the best VPNs for Mac and installs quickly and easily to run in the background seamlessly while you do your work. It even protects your personal data automatically when you connect to an unsecured public network, so you can rest assured that your information won't get hacked when you pay that credit card bill or check an account balance on the go. And you can browse on any of more than 1,000 high-speed servers in more than 70 locations around the world, ensuring a high-speed connection wherever you are.

HoudahSpot 4

There's always a number of important files on your Mac that you could need to access at any time — but what exactly did you name it? Unless you're an A-type personality that has some kind of categorization/naming system for your documents, it's easy to forget what you named your files. HoudahSpot 4 is amazing because it uses Spotlight index to mine into files to find exactly what you need. The app has a huge array of customizable search criteria and a deeply organized interface, helping you find and filter results fast, no matter how deep they're hiding (even if you did accidentally bury it in the darkest, least-used corner of your desktop).

Cisdem DuplicateFinder 4: Lifetime License

Mac running a little slowly? Blame the weight of duplicate files hogging the extra real estate in your system. DuplicateFinder 4 is like having a digital housekeeper, finding true duplicate files (even if you did name them the same thing), and deleting them in a single go. That frees up your Mac to work at its most efficient clip (and by extension, you too).

Systweak Anti-Malware Pro: 2-Yr Subscription

As robust as your Mac might be, even the healthiest things get sick sometimes — and Macs aren't immune to malware (surprise, surprise). This Systweak Anti-Malware program detects and quarantines any unwanted or malicious programs automatically and alerts you to their presence so you can get rid of them — before they become full-blown issues. Got rid of something accidentally? You can restore or delete quarantined programs after review.





Make your Mac even better than it already is — usually, the 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle is $524.90, but you can get it now for $19.99.





