Video Emerges Of Theranos Employees Playing 'Shoot The Journalist' Video Game

Video has emerged of Theranos employees allegedly playing a video game, "Haters' gonna Hate v1.5", that they designed where the user shoots Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou — the journalist who revealed the blood-testing company's questionable business and scientific practices.

The video was reportedly sent to Business Insider following Carreyrou's own reports on the video game's existence.

Just learned of a priceless anecdote (so too late to include it in the book): At a company party, Theranos employees played a video game modeled after Atari's Space Invaders: The gun was the miniLab, the bullets the nanotainers and the invader being shot at: Yours Truly! — John Carreyrou (@JohnCarreyrou) April 12, 2018

Carreyrou is the target of the crumbling company because he was the reporter that initially discovered that most of Theranos' supposed revolutionary blood tests were being carried out on competitor's equipment, claims that prevented the company from raising more money.

Later, a settlement agreement from the Securities and Exchange Commission backed up Carreyrou's reports and revealed that Theranos' CEO and Founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was accused of "massive fraud" had also lied to investors about the finances of the company.

Earlier this month, Theranos laid off most of its remaining employees in an effort to avoid bankruptcy. In 2015 the company employed 800 workers, now it employs less than 24.