The Why’s And How’s Of Learning Machine Learning

​Machine learning is accelerating the way companies engage with one another, the way we engage with technology, and the rate of our interactions. That's because systems of technology that are built on ML grow based off acquired knowledge, versus hard-coded rules.

Machine learning is made for the large datasets that we produce as consumers. And systems that use ML take that data, "learn" from it and optimize results or performance based on that learning. Machine learning is used across a wide breadth of applications, including:

Automated cars

The race to produce the first consumer-ready self-driving car continues, from Tesla to BMW, Volvo to Volkswagen and more.

Healthcare/Medicine

Machine learning is saving lives as it applies to healthcare: from helping doctors process and map out their charts to Google developing a machine learning algorithm to help identify cancerous tumors on mammograms. Stanford is even using a deep learning algorithm to identify skin cancer — it's just the beginning of the impact that machine learning can have in the healthcare sector.

Retail/eCommerce

Machine learning is radically changing the world of retail: from highly sophisticated applications in sales and CRM applications to targeted customer recommendations and even improving manufacturing, logistics and payment delivery. By increasing customer interactions, companies are using ML to radically increase sales.

Content Distribution/Moderation

Because machine learning can imitate certain cognitive functions, it only makes sense that it can be used to dramatically reduce the time that companies spend producing content. From automatically generating content, deploying chatbots or even custom newsfeed algorithms, companies can create a better customer experience with content that uses data to spur engagement.

Cybersecurity Protection

You know those times you got an alert noting some suspicious activity on your email account, bank account or other online account? It was probably machine learning that triggered that notification.

Aside from these applications, machine learning isn't going anywhere anytime soon — in fact, it's only becoming more deeply embedded in our daily lives. Here are three reasons why you should pick up machine learning concepts today:

1. It's An In-Demand Skill

As machine learning becomes increasingly common across applications and technology, the demand for engineers who understand how to work with it is also growing. The demand for machine learning engineers is expected to leap by 50% this year. Plus, job growth in the next decade is expected to outstrip growth during the previous decade, creating 11.5M jobs by 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

2. There Are Massive Amounts of Data To Analyze

Machine learning is closely related to data analysis — and just like data scientists, who have to formulate questions from data and understand the context behind the data, machine learning is also an exploratory process that's unlike the more straightforward, linear teachings behind computer science. That's a good thing: change is happening at such a rapid clip that companies need specialists now — and can't wait around four or five years waiting for you to get an official degree to get started. If you're strong in math and statistics, then you can pretty easily re-train your brain to wrap around machine learning's foundational concepts.

3. Machine Learning Is The Forefront Of Innovation

It's okay, you can admit it: the idea of doing cool things is awesome, and machine learning is a gateway to doing what sounds impossible. Like we said, at one point, the idea of self-driving cars might have sounded ludicrous — now, there are at least 15 companies (and counting) trying to develop the first, not to mention all the improvements in general lifestyle and well-being that machine learning can advance.

